Islam Times - Hezbollah Deputy Chief Sheikh Naim Qassem stressed, via Twitter, that the resistance is now creating events, not just reacting to them.

Sheikh Qassem indicated that resistance has become a culture and choice, adding that this is a major turning point in stabilizing the region’s future.His eminence had stated that the Resistance is just concerned with Lebanon rights, regardless of the circumstances of the Israeli government and elections.Sheikh Qassem added that Hezbollah supports the Lebanese government in the battle to regain the right to extract its maritime gas resources.