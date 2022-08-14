0
Sunday 14 August 2022 - 11:40

Hamas: Israel Settlement Expansion, Demolition of Structures Open War against Palestinians

Story Code : 1009139
Hamas: Israel Settlement Expansion, Demolition of Structures Open War against Palestinians
The Gaza Strip-based movement made the remarks in a statement on Saturday, the Palestinian Information Center reported.

“The escalating Israeli crimes such as settlement expansion, home demolition, and displacement of Palestinians will not change the Arab identity of the Palestinian lands and will not grant Israel legitimacy,” the movement said, adding that Palestinians will continue their resistance until restoration of their national rights.

The statement came after it was revealed on Friday that Israeli authorities have approved plans for the construction of hundreds of new settler units in the occupied West Bank, irrespective of the international outcry against the Tel Aviv regime’s illegal settlement expansion activities and land grab policies in Occupied Palestine.

Palestine’s official WAFA news agency, citing a statement released by the Applied Research Institute (ARIJ), reported on Thursday that the regime’s officials have given the green light for plans to build 381 units in the new settlement, which will be erected on Palestinian-owned lands in Deir Istiya town, located 15 kilometers (9.3 miles) southwest of Nablus.

The report added that the new settlement would cover an area of 259 dunams (259,000 square meters).

Arij noted that the new settlement will lie between the settlements of Revava and Kiryat Netafim, warning that Israeli authorities are bent on creating a settlement complex in the area.

In another reaction to the Israeli plan, spokesman of the Hamas movement Hazem Qassem said the world stands idly by while the Israeli crimes against Palestinians violate international laws and conventions, stressing that human rights institutions must assume their responsibility and stop the Israeli crimes.
Comment


Featured Stories
Former Afghan President: I am Under House Arrest
Former Afghan President: I am Under House Arrest
UN Rights Chief Sounds Alarm over Israel’s Killing of Palestinian Children
UN Rights Chief Sounds Alarm over Israel’s Killing of Palestinian Children
13 August 2022
China: We Cannot Ignore US Missile Deployment in South Korea
China: We Cannot Ignore US Missile Deployment in South Korea
13 August 2022
Russia Warns of Severing Ties with US If It Brands Moscow Terror Sponsor
Russia Warns of Severing Ties with US If It Brands Moscow Terror Sponsor
13 August 2022
Venezuela, Colombia Appoint Ambassadors in Move to Restore Diplomatic Ties
Venezuela, Colombia Appoint Ambassadors in Move to Restore Diplomatic Ties
12 August 2022
EU Admits: Yes, Double Standards Applied in Ukraine, Palestine!
EU Admits: Yes, Double Standards Applied in Ukraine, Palestine!
12 August 2022
FBI Agents Raided Trump’s Estate in Search of Nuclear Documents
FBI Agents Raided Trump’s Estate in Search of Nuclear Documents
12 August 2022
Beijing: US New Chips Law Will Undermine Global Supply Chains
Beijing: US New Chips Law Will Undermine Global Supply Chains
11 August 2022
Trump Refuses to Answer Questions in Probe into His Company
Trump Refuses to Answer Questions in Probe into His Company
11 August 2022
Chinese Diplomat Blames US for Being ‘Main Instigator’ of Crisis in Ukraine
Chinese Diplomat Blames US for Being ‘Main Instigator’ of Crisis in Ukraine
11 August 2022
North Korean Leader’s Sister Warns Seoul of
North Korean Leader’s Sister Warns Seoul of 'Retaliation' over COVID Outbreak
11 August 2022
Resistance Men to Hezbollah SG: We Are Firm at the Frontiers, We Will Bring Utter Defeat Upon the Occupiers
Resistance Men to Hezbollah SG: We Are Firm at the Frontiers, We Will Bring Utter Defeat Upon the Occupiers
10 August 2022
Iranian Navy Shoos Away Pirates in Red Sea
Iranian Navy Shoos Away Pirates in Red Sea
10 August 2022