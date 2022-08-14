0
Sunday 14 August 2022 - 13:30

ISIL Blows up House, Kidnaps Child in Iraq's Kirkuk

Story Code : 1009145
ISIL Blows up House, Kidnaps Child in Iraq
ISIL terrorists attacked the village of al-Sumoud in the Daquq district, a security source told Shafaq News Agency.

The attackers bombed the residence of the village's headman and kidnapped the son of the local school's principal, and fled to an unknown destination.

Kirkuk is a city in Iraq, serving as the capital of the Kirkuk Governorate, located 238 kilometers north of Baghdad.

After nearly three and a half years of fighting with the ISIL terrorist group, which occupied about a third of the country, the Iraqi government announced the liberation of all its territories from the terror terrorist group in December 2017.

The remaining elements of ISIL are still operating in some areas in Baghdad, Saladin, Diyala, Kirkuk, Niveneh, and Al Anbar provinces.
