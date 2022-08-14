At Least 35 Killed in Devastating Egypt Church Fire during Sunday Service

Islam Times - At least 35 people were killed and 25 others injured after a huge blaze erupted at a church during a Sunday service.

It's feared many of the victims are children and the death toll could rise as flames tore through the Abu Seifeng Church in Egypt.It's reported the congregation had just finished prayer when the blaze broke out, Al-Hadath reported.Several ambulances were rushed to the scene in Giza as firefighters battled to extinguish the raging flames.According to local media, many of the victims are thought to be children as there is a nursery inside the church.Shocking pictures show the horrific aftermath of the blaze, with the inside of the church completely burnt.The cause of the fire is thought to be because of the explosion of a generator.