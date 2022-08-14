0
Sunday 14 August 2022 - 21:13

At Least 35 Killed in Devastating Egypt Church Fire during Sunday Service

Story Code : 1009202
At Least 35 Killed in Devastating Egypt Church Fire during Sunday Service
It's feared many of the victims are children and the death toll could rise as flames tore through the Abu Seifeng Church in Egypt.

It's reported the congregation had just finished prayer when the blaze broke out, Al-Hadath reported.

Several ambulances were rushed to the scene in Giza as firefighters battled to extinguish the raging flames.

According to local media, many of the victims are thought to be children as there is a nursery inside the church.

Shocking pictures show the horrific aftermath of the blaze, with the inside of the church completely burnt.

The cause of the fire is thought to be because of the explosion of a generator.
Comment


Featured Stories
Macron Signs Protocols on Accession of Finland, Sweden to NATO
Macron Signs Protocols on Accession of Finland, Sweden to NATO
North Korea Criticizes UN Chief’s Support for North’s Denuclearization
North Korea Criticizes UN Chief’s Support for North’s Denuclearization
14 August 2022
Stealing Syrian Oil by US Occupation Forces
Stealing Syrian Oil by US Occupation Forces 'Disgrace’ to America: Chinese Paper
14 August 2022
US to Deploy 260 more Troops to Europe to Back Ukraine War
US to Deploy 260 more Troops to Europe to Back Ukraine War
14 August 2022
Former Afghan President: I am Under House Arrest
Former Afghan President: I am Under House Arrest
13 August 2022
UN Rights Chief Sounds Alarm over Israel’s Killing of Palestinian Children
UN Rights Chief Sounds Alarm over Israel’s Killing of Palestinian Children
13 August 2022
China: We Cannot Ignore US Missile Deployment in South Korea
China: We Cannot Ignore US Missile Deployment in South Korea
13 August 2022
Russia Warns of Severing Ties with US If It Brands Moscow Terror Sponsor
Russia Warns of Severing Ties with US If It Brands Moscow Terror Sponsor
13 August 2022
Venezuela, Colombia Appoint Ambassadors in Move to Restore Diplomatic Ties
Venezuela, Colombia Appoint Ambassadors in Move to Restore Diplomatic Ties
12 August 2022
EU Admits: Yes, Double Standards Applied in Ukraine, Palestine!
EU Admits: Yes, Double Standards Applied in Ukraine, Palestine!
12 August 2022
FBI Agents Raided Trump’s Estate in Search of Nuclear Documents
FBI Agents Raided Trump’s Estate in Search of Nuclear Documents
12 August 2022
Beijing: US New Chips Law Will Undermine Global Supply Chains
Beijing: US New Chips Law Will Undermine Global Supply Chains
11 August 2022
Trump Refuses to Answer Questions in Probe into His Company
Trump Refuses to Answer Questions in Probe into His Company
11 August 2022