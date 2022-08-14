0
Sunday 14 August 2022 - 21:20

UN Human Rights Chief to Visit Rohingya Refugee Camps in Bangladesh

Story Code : 1009205
UN Human Rights Chief to Visit Rohingya Refugee Camps in Bangladesh
The visit comes five years after Myanmar's military committed genocide against the country’s minority Rohingya Muslims, forcing members of the community to move to neighboring countries like Bangladesh and India.

The Myanmar government of former de facto leader Aung San Suu Kyi, which was ousted by the military in a coup, supported the military crackdown against the Rohingya Muslims. She even traveled to The Hague in December 2019 to defend the military's atrocities.

Thousands of Rohingya Muslims were killed, raped, tortured, or arrested by the junta forces, according to the United Nations, which has described the community in Myanmar's western Rakhine State as the most persecuted minority in the world.

Presently, around 850,000 Rohingya refugees remain stuck in squalid and crowded conditions in refugee camps in Bangladesh.

During her visit, Bachelet will meet Bangladesh's Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, who has a record of human rights abuses. Under her government, security forces have killed thousands of people in staged shootouts, while hundreds of others, most of them from the opposition, have disappeared, activists say.

Nine groups including Human Rights Watch said that Bachelet should "publicly call for an immediate end to serious abuses including extrajudicial killings, torture, and enforced disappearances" in Bangladesh.

Last year, the US imposed sanctions on the country's elite paramilitary force, the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB), as well as seven of its current and former officers over serious human rights violations.

However, Bangladesh denies the allegations and stated that it would highlight its "sincere efforts to protect and promote human rights of the people."
Comment


Featured Stories
Macron Signs Protocols on Accession of Finland, Sweden to NATO
Macron Signs Protocols on Accession of Finland, Sweden to NATO
North Korea Criticizes UN Chief’s Support for North’s Denuclearization
North Korea Criticizes UN Chief’s Support for North’s Denuclearization
14 August 2022
Stealing Syrian Oil by US Occupation Forces
Stealing Syrian Oil by US Occupation Forces 'Disgrace’ to America: Chinese Paper
14 August 2022
US to Deploy 260 more Troops to Europe to Back Ukraine War
US to Deploy 260 more Troops to Europe to Back Ukraine War
14 August 2022
Former Afghan President: I am Under House Arrest
Former Afghan President: I am Under House Arrest
13 August 2022
UN Rights Chief Sounds Alarm over Israel’s Killing of Palestinian Children
UN Rights Chief Sounds Alarm over Israel’s Killing of Palestinian Children
13 August 2022
China: We Cannot Ignore US Missile Deployment in South Korea
China: We Cannot Ignore US Missile Deployment in South Korea
13 August 2022
Russia Warns of Severing Ties with US If It Brands Moscow Terror Sponsor
Russia Warns of Severing Ties with US If It Brands Moscow Terror Sponsor
13 August 2022
Venezuela, Colombia Appoint Ambassadors in Move to Restore Diplomatic Ties
Venezuela, Colombia Appoint Ambassadors in Move to Restore Diplomatic Ties
12 August 2022
EU Admits: Yes, Double Standards Applied in Ukraine, Palestine!
EU Admits: Yes, Double Standards Applied in Ukraine, Palestine!
12 August 2022
FBI Agents Raided Trump’s Estate in Search of Nuclear Documents
FBI Agents Raided Trump’s Estate in Search of Nuclear Documents
12 August 2022
Beijing: US New Chips Law Will Undermine Global Supply Chains
Beijing: US New Chips Law Will Undermine Global Supply Chains
11 August 2022
Trump Refuses to Answer Questions in Probe into His Company
Trump Refuses to Answer Questions in Probe into His Company
11 August 2022