Dozens of Israeli Settlers Storm Al-Aqsa Mosque

Islam Times - Dozens of illegal Israeli settlers stormed on Sunday the courtyards of Al-Aqsa Mosque in light of the intense security provided by the Israeli forces.

"The courtyards of Al-Aqsa Mosque underwent successive incursions by settlers from the Morocco Gate, during which they performed Talmudic rituals and carried out provocative tours," the Islamic Endowments Department in occupied Al-Quds said reported.Al-Aqsa Mosque undergoes at least two settlers' incursions daily, once in the morning and the other in the evening, except for Friday and Saturday, in an attempt to divide Al-Aqsa Mosque by time.The storming comes in light of tensions within the occupied territories amid rising fear after a number of Israeli settlers were injured in a shooting operation that targeted a bus in occupied Al-Quds in the pre-dawn hours.The operation had a huge impact on the Israeli occupation, giving rise to fears about an escalation in terms of operations in occupied Al-Quds and the occupied territories in retaliation for the arbitrary Israeli practices and daily terrorization of Palestinians.The operation proved the failure of the Israeli security apparatus that resorts to collective punishment in order to make up for its failures.