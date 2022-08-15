0
Monday 15 August 2022 - 11:20

Iran’s Top General to Visit Iraq

Story Code : 1009286
President of Iraqi Defense University for Higher Military Studies Staff Lt. Gen. Saad Mizher Mohsen Al-Alaq met with Deputy Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Brigadier General Aziz Nasirzadeh in Tehran on Sunday morning.

The Iranian general announced in the meeting that Major General Baqeri plans to pay a visit to Iraq as part of Iran’s efforts to promote cooperation with the neighboring country.

Hailing the signing of a memorandum of understanding between the Supreme National Defense University of Iran and the Iraqi Defense University for Higher Military Studies, General Nasirzadeh said the MoU would facilitate the exchange of experiences between the two centers.

He also noted that the unity and fraternity between the Iranian and Iraqi nations would create an emerging regional power.

The Iranian military officials have on various occasions expressed readiness to strengthen Iraq’s defense power and supply its demands for military equipment.

In a meeting with Iraqi interior minister in Baghdad in June, the defense minister of Iran offered Iraq assistance in ensuring security in the Arab country by providing equipment suitable for military and police operations.
