Islam Times - A Somali National Army (SNA) official confirmed Monday that SNA forces killed 14 al-Shabab terrorists in operations near Mahas, a district in central Somalia.

Mohamed Tahlil Bihi, SNA commander of land forces who led the operations, told the Somali news agency that Mohamed Wehliye Wasuge, the extremist group's leader in Mahas region, was among those killed.Bihi said SNA troops also recovered weapons and ammunition during the operations in four villages in Mahas.Government forces have been fighting al-Shabab in southern regions where militants are still holding swathes of rural areas, conducting ambushes and planting landmines.