Tuesday 16 August 2022 - 04:23

Damascus Hits Out at French Government for Spreading Lies about Syria

Damascus Hits Out at French Government for Spreading Lies about Syria
"It was not surprising that the French foreign ministry issued a recent statement regarding fabricated videos of unknown origin that lack the least degree of authenticity and are certainly a repetition of many of the materials that have gone viral, which are one of the most misleading tools used in the aggression against Syria," an official source at the Foreign and Expatriates Ministry said in a statement to SANA.

"The French government bears primary responsibility for the shedding of Syrian blood and the crimes committed against Syrians, which amount to war crimes and crimes against humanity and require political and legal accountability," the source added.

"It is ironic that the French government claims to defend human rights while its history is rich with crimes committed in many parts of the world," the source continued.

The source concluded that France, which has accepted itself to be a servile follower of American policies and lacks the slightest degree of independence in its policies, must be well aware that the era of mandate and guardianship over others has passed into history and that the world is no longer deceived by the false values of fake democracies that are reeling and collapsing while witnessing the emergence of a new world order.
