Hamas Urges Formation of United Front against Israel after Syria Attack

Islam Times - The Palestinian resistance movement Hamas called for the formation of a united front against Israeli regime’s acts of aggression, after at least three Syrian soldiers were killed and three others wounded in “multiple” Israeli missile attacks on Syria.

Hazem Qassem, a spokesman for Hamas, said in a statement that the “terrorist Zionist occupation” is expanding its aggression against the Palestinian people following its latest wave of airstrikes in the Gaza Strip, the deliberate killing of civilians, assassination operations in the West Bank, and the incursions into al-Aqsa Mosque.“It has now committed a new act of aggression through the barbaric bombardment of the brotherly Arab Republic of Syria,” Qassem said.He underscored that the ongoing and extended Zionist terrorism in the West Asia must be confronted by means of a unified stance from all forces within the Muslim world.“Regional nations should stand up to the regime and end such crimes,” Qassem said.Syria’s official news agency SANA said on Sunday that Israeli missile attacks took place at 8:50 p.m. local time (1750 GMT) and targeted “some points” in the countryside near the capital, Damascus, and the coastal province of Tartous.Syrian air defense forces confronted the “aggressions” and downed some of the missiles, SANA reported, citing an unnamed military source.“The aggression led to the death of three soldiers, the wounding of three others,” it added.The attacks on Damascus were carried out from the direction of southeast Beirut, while the attacks on Tartous came from the Mediterranean Sea.In addition to the deaths, the attacks caused some “material damage,” the military source told SANA.Syria has been in the grip of foreign-backed militancy since March 2011. The Syrian government says the Israeli regime and its Western and regional allies aid Takfiri terrorist groups that continue to wreak havoc in the country.Israel frequently targets military positions inside Syria, especially those of the Lebanese resistance movement Hezbollah which has played a key role in helping the Syrian army in its fight against foreign-backed terrorists.The Tel Aviv regime rarely comments on its cowardly attacks on Syrian territories, which many see as a knee-jerk reaction to the Syrian government’s success in confronting and decimating terrorism.Israel has been one of the main supporters of terrorist groups that oppose the democratically-elected government of President Bashar al-Assad since the foreign-backed militancy erupted in Syria.