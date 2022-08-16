Putin: Russia Backs Comprehensive Military-Technical Cooperation Amid Formation of Multipolar World

Islam Times - Russia supports the development of "comprehensive" military-technical cooperation with other countries, including joint drills and the sales of weapons systems, and highly values its many allies and partners across the globe, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.

"I want to emphasize that Russia stands for the widest possible development of military-technical cooperation. Today, in the conditions of a steadily emerging multipolar world, this is especially important," Putin said Monday at ARMY-2022, Sputnik reported."We highly appreciate the fact that our country has many allies, partners and like-minded people on different continents. These are states which do not bend before the so-called 'hegemon', their leaders are showing strong character and do not bend," he added.The Russian president said Russia is ready to present its partners across Latin America, Asia and Africa with "the most modern weapons systems", from small arms and armored vehicles to artillery, warplanes and drones. He recalled that Russian armaments have built up a reputation across the world for their reliability, quality and efficiency in real combat conditions.Putin extended a formal invitation to Russia's allies and partners to take part in joint command-staff exercises and other drills, and expressed confidence "that by developing broad military-technical cooperation, by pooling our efforts and potential, we will be able to ensure reliable security for our countries and the world as a whole".Putin also pointed to the "great prospects" Russia has in the training of foreign servicemen and improving their qualifications, saying that thousands of soldiers and officers from countries around the world are already proud to call Russian military academies and officer training schools their alma maters.The president thanked Defense Ministry for organizing the forum, saying it would help strengthen international security and stability. He also expressed gratitude to Russia's weapons makers for equipping Russia's ground forces and Navy with modern weapons, including those being used in Moscow's ongoing military operation in Ukraine.ARMY-2022 kicked off on Monday across several venues in the Moscow region and will run until Sunday. The forum and expo is combined with the International Army Games - a friendly military competition in which 12 countries are taking part. The games will run until August 27.