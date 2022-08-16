Iran Tanker Retrieves Oil Stolen by U.S.

“The reloading process is complete,” one of the sources said. Another source said it was completed on Sunday.

The embassy of Iran in Athens said on Aug 12 on Twitter that the vessel would sail to Iran after the reloading was completed.

It was not clear if Lana, which had engine problems, could sail unassisted.

For over two months, Lana, remained under arrest off the Greek island of Evia, near the town of Karystos. It was tugged to Piraeus following court orders that allowed its release.

The tanker has been anchored off Piraeus since late July.