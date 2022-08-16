0
Tuesday 16 August 2022 - 10:34

Senator Paul Calls for Repeal of Espionage Act to Protect Trump

Story Code : 1009460
Senator Paul Calls for Repeal of Espionage Act to Protect Trump
Trump is being investigated for mishandling of government records and top-secret documents that FBI agents recovered during a search of his Mar-a-Lago estate last week.

On Friday, the US District Court for the Southern District of Florida unsealed the warrant authorizing the search.

The search warrant identifies three federal crimes that appear central to the federal investigation of Trump, including a possible violation of the Espionage Act of 1917.

Some documents found at Trump’s mansion were labeled as "secret" or "top secret."

"The Espionage Act was abused from the beginning to jail dissenters of WWI. It is long past time to repeal this egregious affront to the 1st Amendment," Paul, a Republican from Kentucky, wrote in a statement.

The Espionage Act, which went into effect after World War I, illegalized obtaining national defense information or copying of government documents with the intent of using them against the US or for the interest of other countries.

Many important parts of the Espionage Act are still in effect and can be used in the court of law. In its modern iteration, the act has been used to prosecute spies and those who have leaked classified information.

Trump has reacted with anger to the unprecedented search of his private property and called for the return of the classified documents, some of which pertain to America’s nuclear secrets.

Congressional Republicans, meanwhile, appear to be divided on whether or how to defend Trump in the face of the widening controversy. Some are demanding to see an affidavit that justified the raid.

The unsealing of such affidavits is highly unusual and would require approval from a federal judge.
Comment


Featured Stories
Yemeni Resistance to Saudis: Missiles Will Rain Down on You If Siege Drags On
Yemeni Resistance to Saudis: Missiles Will Rain Down on You If Siege Drags On
South Korean Defense Minister Lee Jong-sup (R), his US counterpart, Lloyd Austin (C), and Japan`s Nobuo Kishi (L) pose for a photo before holding a trilateral meeting on the margins of the annual Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore last Saturday.
US, South Korea, Japan Hold Missile Defense Exercise with Eye on North Korea, China
16 August 2022
“Israeli” Energy Firms Plan Mideast Push, Including Saudi Arabia & Oman
“Israeli” Energy Firms Plan Mideast Push, Including Saudi Arabia & Oman
16 August 2022
FM: Iran Has Own Plan B If Vienna Talks Fail
FM: Iran Has Own Plan B If Vienna Talks Fail
16 August 2022
Putin Says Russia, North Korea Will Expand Bilateral Relations
Putin Says Russia, North Korea Will Expand Bilateral Relations
15 August 2022
Republicans Demand FBI Release Trump Search Affidavit
Republicans Demand FBI Release Trump Search Affidavit
15 August 2022
Playing with Fire: China Denounces New Visit to Taiwan by US Lawmakers
Playing with Fire: China Denounces New Visit to Taiwan by US Lawmakers
15 August 2022
Russia: Ukraine Is Bankrupt
Russia: Ukraine Is Bankrupt
15 August 2022
Macron Signs Protocols on Accession of Finland, Sweden to NATO
Macron Signs Protocols on Accession of Finland, Sweden to NATO
14 August 2022
North Korea Criticizes UN Chief’s Support for North’s Denuclearization
North Korea Criticizes UN Chief’s Support for North’s Denuclearization
14 August 2022
Stealing Syrian Oil by US Occupation Forces
Stealing Syrian Oil by US Occupation Forces 'Disgrace’ to America: Chinese Paper
14 August 2022
US to Deploy 260 more Troops to Europe to Back Ukraine War
US to Deploy 260 more Troops to Europe to Back Ukraine War
14 August 2022
Former Afghan President: I am Under House Arrest
Former Afghan President: I am Under House Arrest
13 August 2022