0
Tuesday 16 August 2022 - 23:13

Russia Warns of ‘Direct Military Clash’ with US

Story Code : 1009565
Russia Warns of ‘Direct Military Clash’ with US
“Today, the United States continues to act with no regard to other countries’ security and interests, which contributes to an increase in nuclear risks,” the embassy said in a statement on its Telegram channel.

“The [US’] steps to further engage in a hybrid confrontation with Russia in the context of the Ukrainian crisis are fraught with unpredictable escalation and a direct military clash of nuclear powers.”

The embassy noted that Washington has recently withdrawn from two key arms control agreements, the 1987 Intermediate Range Nuclear Forces Treaty, which banned certain classes of land-based missiles, and the 1992 Treaty on Open Skies, which allowed for surveillance flights over each other’s territories.

The embassy urged the US to “take a closer look at its own nuclear policy instead of making unfounded accusations against the countries whose worldviews do not coincide with the American ones.”

“Our country faithfully fulfills its obligations as a nuclear-weapon state and makes every effort to reduce nuclear risks,” the diplomats said.

The statement comes after the US accused Moscow of using the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant in southern Ukraine as cover for its soldiers. The plant, the largest in Europe, was seized by Russian troops during the early stages of Moscow’s military operation in Ukraine, which was launched in late February. It continues to operate with Ukrainian personnel under Russian control.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken called Russia’s action at the facility “the height of irresponsibility.” Russia and Ukraine, meanwhile, have been accusing each other of shelling the plant. According to Moscow, artillery fire by Ukrainians forces caused several fires and partial power outages this month.

Russia initiated a UN Security Council meeting last week regarding the situation around the Zaporozhye power plant. Russian envoy Vassily Nebenzia said that Moscow supports the International Atomic Energy Agency [IAEA] to inspect the facility as quickly as possible.
Comment


Featured Stories
Yemeni Resistance to Saudis: Missiles Will Rain Down on You If Siege Drags On
Yemeni Resistance to Saudis: Missiles Will Rain Down on You If Siege Drags On
South Korean Defense Minister Lee Jong-sup (R), his US counterpart, Lloyd Austin (C), and Japan`s Nobuo Kishi (L) pose for a photo before holding a trilateral meeting on the margins of the annual Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore last Saturday.
US, South Korea, Japan Hold Missile Defense Exercise with Eye on North Korea, China
16 August 2022
“Israeli” Energy Firms Plan Mideast Push, Including Saudi Arabia & Oman
“Israeli” Energy Firms Plan Mideast Push, Including Saudi Arabia & Oman
16 August 2022
FM: Iran Has Own Plan B If Vienna Talks Fail
FM: Iran Has Own Plan B If Vienna Talks Fail
16 August 2022
Putin Says Russia, North Korea Will Expand Bilateral Relations
Putin Says Russia, North Korea Will Expand Bilateral Relations
15 August 2022
Republicans Demand FBI Release Trump Search Affidavit
Republicans Demand FBI Release Trump Search Affidavit
15 August 2022
Playing with Fire: China Denounces New Visit to Taiwan by US Lawmakers
Playing with Fire: China Denounces New Visit to Taiwan by US Lawmakers
15 August 2022
Russia: Ukraine Is Bankrupt
Russia: Ukraine Is Bankrupt
15 August 2022
Macron Signs Protocols on Accession of Finland, Sweden to NATO
Macron Signs Protocols on Accession of Finland, Sweden to NATO
14 August 2022
North Korea Criticizes UN Chief’s Support for North’s Denuclearization
North Korea Criticizes UN Chief’s Support for North’s Denuclearization
14 August 2022
Stealing Syrian Oil by US Occupation Forces
Stealing Syrian Oil by US Occupation Forces 'Disgrace’ to America: Chinese Paper
14 August 2022
US to Deploy 260 more Troops to Europe to Back Ukraine War
US to Deploy 260 more Troops to Europe to Back Ukraine War
14 August 2022
Former Afghan President: I am Under House Arrest
Former Afghan President: I am Under House Arrest
13 August 2022