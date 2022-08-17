0
Wednesday 17 August 2022 - 06:40

Mikati to Discuss with Aoun Reactivating Caretaker Cabinet

Story Code : 1009587
Lebanese President Michel Aoun and PM Najib Mikati at Baabda Palace (Friday, February 4, 2022).
Lebanese President Michel Aoun and PM Najib Mikati at Baabda Palace (Friday, February 4, 2022).

During the meeting. Mikati told the ministers that he would visit Baabda Palace on Wednesday in order to discuss with President Michel Aoun reactivating the caretaker government.

The ministers also discussed the maritime border demarcation file as Mikati maintained that the US mediator Amos Hochstein is approaching the issue seriously despite the Israeli attempts to procrastinate.

The session also witnessed a unanimous approval of the Syrian refugees return plan although the ministers had different approaches regarding resorting to the international community or just communicating with the Syrian authorities.

Mikati also indicated that raising the exchange rate of the Lebanese customs against the US dollar is indispensable for the sake of the treasury concerns, adding that the rate will not be less than 20,000 L.L.
