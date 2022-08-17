0
Wednesday 17 August 2022 - 09:03

North Korea Test Fires Two Cruise Missiles

Story Code : 1009617
North Korea Test Fires Two Cruise Missiles
“Early this morning, we detected that North Korea fired two cruise missiles into the West Sea from Onchon, South Pyongan province,” an unnamed military official told the Yonhap news agency on Wednesday.

“The US and the South Korean military authorities are analyzing detailed specifications such as flight distance,” an official told the AFP news agency.

The launches come a day after South Korea and the United States began a four-day preliminary joint drill in preparation for the long-suspended live field training known as Ulchi Freedom Shield, which takes place from August 22 to Sept. 1.

Earlier on Wednesday, South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol had said he was willing to provide phased economic aid to North Korea if it ended nuclear weapons development and began denuclearization.

Pyongyang has carried out an unprecedented wave of weapons tests this year despite tough international sanctions imposed over its weapons programs.

There is speculation that it is preparing to test a nuclear weapon for the first since 2017.

At the end of last month, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said the country was “ready to mobilize” its nuclear deterrent.
Comment


Featured Stories
Meta steps up information control ahead of US elections
Meta steps up information control ahead of US elections
Yemeni Resistance to Saudis: Missiles Will Rain Down on You If Siege Drags On
Yemeni Resistance to Saudis: Missiles Will Rain Down on You If Siege Drags On
16 August 2022
South Korean Defense Minister Lee Jong-sup (R), his US counterpart, Lloyd Austin (C), and Japan`s Nobuo Kishi (L) pose for a photo before holding a trilateral meeting on the margins of the annual Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore last Saturday.
US, South Korea, Japan Hold Missile Defense Exercise with Eye on North Korea, China
16 August 2022
“Israeli” Energy Firms Plan Mideast Push, Including Saudi Arabia & Oman
“Israeli” Energy Firms Plan Mideast Push, Including Saudi Arabia & Oman
16 August 2022
FM: Iran Has Own Plan B If Vienna Talks Fail
FM: Iran Has Own Plan B If Vienna Talks Fail
16 August 2022
Putin Says Russia, North Korea Will Expand Bilateral Relations
Putin Says Russia, North Korea Will Expand Bilateral Relations
15 August 2022
Republicans Demand FBI Release Trump Search Affidavit
Republicans Demand FBI Release Trump Search Affidavit
15 August 2022
Playing with Fire: China Denounces New Visit to Taiwan by US Lawmakers
Playing with Fire: China Denounces New Visit to Taiwan by US Lawmakers
15 August 2022
Russia: Ukraine Is Bankrupt
Russia: Ukraine Is Bankrupt
15 August 2022
Macron Signs Protocols on Accession of Finland, Sweden to NATO
Macron Signs Protocols on Accession of Finland, Sweden to NATO
14 August 2022
North Korea Criticizes UN Chief’s Support for North’s Denuclearization
North Korea Criticizes UN Chief’s Support for North’s Denuclearization
14 August 2022
Stealing Syrian Oil by US Occupation Forces
Stealing Syrian Oil by US Occupation Forces 'Disgrace’ to America: Chinese Paper
14 August 2022
US to Deploy 260 more Troops to Europe to Back Ukraine War
US to Deploy 260 more Troops to Europe to Back Ukraine War
14 August 2022