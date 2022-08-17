0
Wednesday 17 August 2022 - 11:34

Official: Iran in Advanced Stage of Talks to Join Russia’s Mir Payment System

Story Code : 1009648
Official: Iran in Advanced Stage of Talks to Join Russia’s Mir Payment System
Qorban Eskandari, who leads the Iranian finance ministry’s banking and insurance department, said on Tuesday that Iran could join Mir within months of the conclusion of talks between Iran’s central bank and Russia, which he suggested would take place in a very near future.

Eskandari said, however, that talks with Russia over the payment system are restricted to bilateral financial ties and access to the banking services in countries that have already joined Mir would take place in the future

Russia established Mir, which means both “peace” and “world” in Russian, in 2017 as an alternative to international financial services like Visa and Mastercard.

Countries like Cuba and South Korea have joined the payment service while Mir cards work in several former Soviet republics as well as in Turkey. Reports have shown that the United Arab Emirates also plans to join Mir.

Iranian Foreign Ministry authorities announced in July that the country will soon start accepting Mir cards for payments and purchases.

The announcement came amid reports showing that Iran and Russia were expanding their economic and trade ties in a bid to counter the impacts of American sanctions on their economies.

On July 23, Iran’s Currency Exchange [ICE] launched a currency pairing system that allowed exporters and importers to settle their payments in Iranian rial and Russia ruble.

Iran and Russia are also in talks to launch a payments messaging service that could rival the SWIFT, a dollar-based international system which has banned the two countries because of US pressure.
Comment


Featured Stories
Meta steps up information control ahead of US elections
Meta steps up information control ahead of US elections
Yemeni Resistance to Saudis: Missiles Will Rain Down on You If Siege Drags On
Yemeni Resistance to Saudis: Missiles Will Rain Down on You If Siege Drags On
16 August 2022
South Korean Defense Minister Lee Jong-sup (R), his US counterpart, Lloyd Austin (C), and Japan`s Nobuo Kishi (L) pose for a photo before holding a trilateral meeting on the margins of the annual Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore last Saturday.
US, South Korea, Japan Hold Missile Defense Exercise with Eye on North Korea, China
16 August 2022
“Israeli” Energy Firms Plan Mideast Push, Including Saudi Arabia & Oman
“Israeli” Energy Firms Plan Mideast Push, Including Saudi Arabia & Oman
16 August 2022
FM: Iran Has Own Plan B If Vienna Talks Fail
FM: Iran Has Own Plan B If Vienna Talks Fail
16 August 2022
Putin Says Russia, North Korea Will Expand Bilateral Relations
Putin Says Russia, North Korea Will Expand Bilateral Relations
15 August 2022
Republicans Demand FBI Release Trump Search Affidavit
Republicans Demand FBI Release Trump Search Affidavit
15 August 2022
Playing with Fire: China Denounces New Visit to Taiwan by US Lawmakers
Playing with Fire: China Denounces New Visit to Taiwan by US Lawmakers
15 August 2022
Russia: Ukraine Is Bankrupt
Russia: Ukraine Is Bankrupt
15 August 2022
Macron Signs Protocols on Accession of Finland, Sweden to NATO
Macron Signs Protocols on Accession of Finland, Sweden to NATO
14 August 2022
North Korea Criticizes UN Chief’s Support for North’s Denuclearization
North Korea Criticizes UN Chief’s Support for North’s Denuclearization
14 August 2022
Stealing Syrian Oil by US Occupation Forces
Stealing Syrian Oil by US Occupation Forces 'Disgrace’ to America: Chinese Paper
14 August 2022
US to Deploy 260 more Troops to Europe to Back Ukraine War
US to Deploy 260 more Troops to Europe to Back Ukraine War
14 August 2022