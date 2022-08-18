Iranian Spokesman Urges West to Support Rights of Palestine

Islam Times - Denouncing Israel as an apartheid regime with a dark record of genocide and war crimes, the spokesperson for the Iranian Foreign Ministry called on Western governments to defend the human rights of Palestinians instead of denial of realities.

“In line with what has been stipulated in many official documents…and countless reports by human rights institutions, the Zionist regime is an apartheid regime, which is culpable for genocide, war crimes, and crimes against humanity,” Nasser Kanaani said in a post on his Twitter account on Thursday.He also advised Western governments to stop denying “objective facts” regarding the Israeli regime’s apartheid character and instead start backing the Palestinian nation’s human rights.Numerous human rights organizations have condemned the Israeli regime for its practicing apartheid by systematically oppressing the Palestinians via military occupation and racist laws.Back in March, the United States-based Harvard Law School recognized the occupying entity as an apartheid regime after investigating its crimes and roots of the conflict in Palestine, outlining the discriminatory laws and regulations that were practiced by the Tel Aviv regime in the occupied West Bank, Press TV reported.Also earlier in the year, an independent United Nations human rights expert denounced Israel for practicing “apartheid” against Palestinians over the past decades, calling on the world body to devise a list of measures aimed at effectively holding the occupying regime to account for the crime.