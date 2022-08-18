Several Killed as Bombing Rips Through Mosque in Afghan Capital

Islam Times - A huge explosion has targeted a mosque in the Afghan capital Kabul, killing at least three people and wounding more than 25 others.

The attack took place in the Khair Khana neighborhood of the city during evening prayers on Wednesday, reports said.Italian non-governmental organization [NGO] Emergency, which operates a hospital in Kabul, said it had received 27 victims, including three fatalities."We have recorded three fatalities," Emergency told AFP via email."Most of the patients we received following the explosion inside a mosque are suffering from shell and burn injuries," the NGO added.The hospital noted in a tweet that the wounded included five children, one of them a 7-year-old.Tolo News, Afghanistan's leading private news channel, quoted Kabul police spokesman Khalid Zadran confirming that the blast occurred in police district [PD] 17 of Kabul.He said security forces have arrived in the area, without giving more details.A Twitter user claimed that today's attack killed among others a religious cleric, Amir Mohammad Kabuli, but the news has not been confirmed by the Taliban.The user said Kabuli was a Sufi scholar and that the Wahhabi Daesh [Arabic acronym for “ISIS” / “ISIL”] terrorist group was most likely behind the attack.