0
Thursday 18 August 2022 - 10:27

Several Killed as Bombing Rips Through Mosque in Afghan Capital

Story Code : 1009776
Several Killed as Bombing Rips Through Mosque in Afghan Capital
The attack took place in the Khair Khana neighborhood of the city during evening prayers on Wednesday, reports said.

Italian non-governmental organization [NGO] Emergency, which operates a hospital in Kabul, said it had received 27 victims, including three fatalities.

"We have recorded three fatalities," Emergency told AFP via email.

"Most of the patients we received following the explosion inside a mosque are suffering from shell and burn injuries," the NGO added.

The hospital noted in a tweet that the wounded included five children, one of them a 7-year-old.

Tolo News, Afghanistan's leading private news channel, quoted Kabul police spokesman Khalid Zadran confirming that the blast occurred in police district [PD] 17 of Kabul.

He said security forces have arrived in the area, without giving more details.

A Twitter user claimed that today's attack killed among others a religious cleric, Amir Mohammad Kabuli, but the news has not been confirmed by the Taliban.

The user said Kabuli was a Sufi scholar and that the Wahhabi Daesh [Arabic acronym for “ISIS” / “ISIL”] terrorist group was most likely behind the attack.
Comment


Featured Stories
Iran Captures Hardened Terrorist Accused of Criminal Conduct Abroad
Iran Captures Hardened Terrorist Accused of Criminal Conduct Abroad
Russia Names Main Victim of US Energy “Victory”
Russia Names Main Victim of US Energy “Victory”
18 August 2022
‘Israeli’ Firm Cellebrite Sold Phone-hacking Tools to Ugandan Regime
‘Israeli’ Firm Cellebrite Sold Phone-hacking Tools to Ugandan Regime
18 August 2022
No American Citizens Being Held Captive by Syria, Damascus Says
No American Citizens Being Held Captive by Syria, Damascus Says
18 August 2022
Zelensky Aide Threatens Europe’s Longest Bridge
Zelensky Aide Threatens Europe’s Longest Bridge
17 August 2022
Syrian Military Retaliates Against Turkish Airstrikes As Three Soldiers Martyred & 6 Injured
Syrian Military Retaliates Against Turkish Airstrikes As Three Soldiers Martyred & 6 Injured
17 August 2022
Top Ansarullah Official: US Inciting Saudi-Led Aggression on Yemen Despite Peace-Loving Gestures
Top Ansarullah Official: US Inciting Saudi-Led Aggression on Yemen Despite Peace-Loving Gestures
17 August 2022
Meta steps up information control ahead of US elections
Meta steps up information control ahead of US elections
17 August 2022
Yemeni Resistance to Saudis: Missiles Will Rain Down on You If Siege Drags On
Yemeni Resistance to Saudis: Missiles Will Rain Down on You If Siege Drags On
16 August 2022
South Korean Defense Minister Lee Jong-sup (R), his US counterpart, Lloyd Austin (C), and Japan`s Nobuo Kishi (L) pose for a photo before holding a trilateral meeting on the margins of the annual Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore last Saturday.
US, South Korea, Japan Hold Missile Defense Exercise with Eye on North Korea, China
16 August 2022
“Israeli” Energy Firms Plan Mideast Push, Including Saudi Arabia & Oman
“Israeli” Energy Firms Plan Mideast Push, Including Saudi Arabia & Oman
16 August 2022
FM: Iran Has Own Plan B If Vienna Talks Fail
FM: Iran Has Own Plan B If Vienna Talks Fail
16 August 2022
Putin Says Russia, North Korea Will Expand Bilateral Relations
Putin Says Russia, North Korea Will Expand Bilateral Relations
15 August 2022