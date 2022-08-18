0
Thursday 18 August 2022 - 10:39

Chinese Envoy: Taiwan Independence Means War

Story Code : 1009779
Chinese Envoy: Taiwan Independence Means War
In a Guardian op-ed on Tuesday, Chinese ambassador to the UK Zheng Zeguang offered his government’s stance on the territorial feud, while declaring that Taiwan had become a “touchstone issue” for China, the US and the UK alike.

“Over the years, the US has been playing the ‘Taiwan card’ to contain China by approving arms sales to the island, upgrading its relations with the authorities there and hollowing out the one-China principle,” the envoy wrote, referring to a policy that discourages foreign states from forming diplomatic relations with Taipei, which has long been self-governed.

Zheng also urged Britain to avoid following in the “footsteps of the US,” citing recent visits by senior American lawmakers to Taiwan, and noted that the island “has always been a sensitive matter at the center of relations between the UK and China.”

The ambassador’s comments come amid a new round of Chinese military drills in the air and waters around Taiwan, mirroring another bout of exercises held immediately after a visit to Taiwan by US House speaker Nancy Pelosi.

UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss recently denounced the drills, saying they “threaten peace and stability in the region,” echoing similar condemnation from her American counterpart.

Zheng likewise accused China’s rivals of disturbing regional peace by attempting to intervene on the Taiwan issue, warning of “serious consequences” if London “crosses the red line of the Chinese side.”

While China considers the island a part of its territory, Taiwan has been governed effectively autonomously since the Chinese Civil War in 1949, when the nationalist Kuomintang faction was defeated by communist forces on the mainland and was forced to flee. The local administration has continued to refer to the island as the “Republic of China” ever since, though it has been formally recognized by only a handful of foreign countries.
Comment


Featured Stories
Iran Captures Hardened Terrorist Accused of Criminal Conduct Abroad
Iran Captures Hardened Terrorist Accused of Criminal Conduct Abroad
Russia Names Main Victim of US Energy “Victory”
Russia Names Main Victim of US Energy “Victory”
18 August 2022
‘Israeli’ Firm Cellebrite Sold Phone-hacking Tools to Ugandan Regime
‘Israeli’ Firm Cellebrite Sold Phone-hacking Tools to Ugandan Regime
18 August 2022
No American Citizens Being Held Captive by Syria, Damascus Says
No American Citizens Being Held Captive by Syria, Damascus Says
18 August 2022
Zelensky Aide Threatens Europe’s Longest Bridge
Zelensky Aide Threatens Europe’s Longest Bridge
17 August 2022
Syrian Military Retaliates Against Turkish Airstrikes As Three Soldiers Martyred & 6 Injured
Syrian Military Retaliates Against Turkish Airstrikes As Three Soldiers Martyred & 6 Injured
17 August 2022
Top Ansarullah Official: US Inciting Saudi-Led Aggression on Yemen Despite Peace-Loving Gestures
Top Ansarullah Official: US Inciting Saudi-Led Aggression on Yemen Despite Peace-Loving Gestures
17 August 2022
Meta steps up information control ahead of US elections
Meta steps up information control ahead of US elections
17 August 2022
Yemeni Resistance to Saudis: Missiles Will Rain Down on You If Siege Drags On
Yemeni Resistance to Saudis: Missiles Will Rain Down on You If Siege Drags On
16 August 2022
South Korean Defense Minister Lee Jong-sup (R), his US counterpart, Lloyd Austin (C), and Japan`s Nobuo Kishi (L) pose for a photo before holding a trilateral meeting on the margins of the annual Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore last Saturday.
US, South Korea, Japan Hold Missile Defense Exercise with Eye on North Korea, China
16 August 2022
“Israeli” Energy Firms Plan Mideast Push, Including Saudi Arabia & Oman
“Israeli” Energy Firms Plan Mideast Push, Including Saudi Arabia & Oman
16 August 2022
FM: Iran Has Own Plan B If Vienna Talks Fail
FM: Iran Has Own Plan B If Vienna Talks Fail
16 August 2022
Putin Says Russia, North Korea Will Expand Bilateral Relations
Putin Says Russia, North Korea Will Expand Bilateral Relations
15 August 2022