0
Thursday 18 August 2022 - 10:40

Mali Accuses France Of Arming Extremist Militants in Sahel

Story Code : 1009780
Mali Accuses France Of Arming Extremist Militants in Sahel
In a letter to the head of the United Nations Security Council dated Monday, Mali’s Foreign Minister Abdoulaye Diop said his nation’s airspace was breached more than 50 times this year, mostly by French forces using drones, military helicopters, and fighter jets.

There was no immediate comment from the French authorities.

"These flagrant violations of Malian airspace were used by France to collect information for terrorist groups operating in the Sahel and to drop arms and ammunition to them," the letter said.

Mali said it has evidence – but did not provide any – showing that France supplied arms to terrorist groups that Paris spent a decade and billions of dollars to stamp out in its former colony.

The accusations marked a new low in relations as France pulls the last of its troops out of Mali.
Comment


Featured Stories
Iran Captures Hardened Terrorist Accused of Criminal Conduct Abroad
Iran Captures Hardened Terrorist Accused of Criminal Conduct Abroad
Russia Names Main Victim of US Energy “Victory”
Russia Names Main Victim of US Energy “Victory”
18 August 2022
‘Israeli’ Firm Cellebrite Sold Phone-hacking Tools to Ugandan Regime
‘Israeli’ Firm Cellebrite Sold Phone-hacking Tools to Ugandan Regime
18 August 2022
No American Citizens Being Held Captive by Syria, Damascus Says
No American Citizens Being Held Captive by Syria, Damascus Says
18 August 2022
Zelensky Aide Threatens Europe’s Longest Bridge
Zelensky Aide Threatens Europe’s Longest Bridge
17 August 2022
Syrian Military Retaliates Against Turkish Airstrikes As Three Soldiers Martyred & 6 Injured
Syrian Military Retaliates Against Turkish Airstrikes As Three Soldiers Martyred & 6 Injured
17 August 2022
Top Ansarullah Official: US Inciting Saudi-Led Aggression on Yemen Despite Peace-Loving Gestures
Top Ansarullah Official: US Inciting Saudi-Led Aggression on Yemen Despite Peace-Loving Gestures
17 August 2022
Meta steps up information control ahead of US elections
Meta steps up information control ahead of US elections
17 August 2022
Yemeni Resistance to Saudis: Missiles Will Rain Down on You If Siege Drags On
Yemeni Resistance to Saudis: Missiles Will Rain Down on You If Siege Drags On
16 August 2022
South Korean Defense Minister Lee Jong-sup (R), his US counterpart, Lloyd Austin (C), and Japan`s Nobuo Kishi (L) pose for a photo before holding a trilateral meeting on the margins of the annual Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore last Saturday.
US, South Korea, Japan Hold Missile Defense Exercise with Eye on North Korea, China
16 August 2022
“Israeli” Energy Firms Plan Mideast Push, Including Saudi Arabia & Oman
“Israeli” Energy Firms Plan Mideast Push, Including Saudi Arabia & Oman
16 August 2022
FM: Iran Has Own Plan B If Vienna Talks Fail
FM: Iran Has Own Plan B If Vienna Talks Fail
16 August 2022
Putin Says Russia, North Korea Will Expand Bilateral Relations
Putin Says Russia, North Korea Will Expand Bilateral Relations
15 August 2022