‘Israeli’ Occupation Military Raids Offices of Palestinian NGOs: Report

Islam Times - ‘Israeli’ occupation forces on Thursday raided offices of several non-governmental organizations in Ramallah, the seat of the Palestinian Authority in the occupied West Bank.

According to the statement by Al-Haq organization, which is an independent Palestinian human rights group based in Ramallah, the ‘Israeli’ forces raided their office early morning and “confiscated items and shut down the main entrance with an iron plate leaving behind a military order declaring the organization unlawful.”Al-Haq also said that offices of other Palestinian NGOs such as Addameer, Bisan Center for Research and Development, and Union of Palestinian Women’s Committees have been raided.