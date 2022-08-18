‘Israel’ Inspects Naval Preparedness Amid Fears of Hezbollah ‘Threats’

Islam Times - Hebrew ‘Israel’ Hayom newspaper cited the ‘Israeli’ entity’s so-called ‘state comptroller’, Matanyahu Englman, announcing that his office team are currently busy testing the number of Naval troops.

Englman made the remarks during a tour he made this week in the Naval Base of Haifa, telling the audience that a report in this regard will be published next year but most of it will possibly be secret.As part of his tour, he inspected a modern Sa’ar 6-classs warship and a submarine, admitting that the ‘Israeli’ navy is facing very big challenges, and that the gas fields and the dispute with Lebanon raise the importance of the ‘Israeli’ naval force and make it necessary to build up its power.Also, during his tour, Englman is inspecting whether the number of ‘Israeli’ naval troops is sufficient and ready to the ‘threats’ the occupation entity is facing.He also highlighted the major importance of inspecting the readiness and the number of the troops amid the many missions they will be in charge of.