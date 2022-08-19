Iranian FM: No Talk of Good, Lasting Agreement Unless All Issues Agreed Upon

Islam Times - Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian says no party can definitely talk about conclusion of a good and lasting agreement on the revival of the 2015 nuclear deal in the Austrian capital of Vienna unless all issues have been worked out.

Amir Abdollahian made the remarks in a telephone conversation with his Omani counterpart Sayyid Badr al-Busaidi on Thursday afternoon.The top Iranian diplomat hailed Oman's constructive role during the course of Vienna talks on the revival of the landmark accord, formally known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action [JCPOA], and removal of sanctions against Tehran.Amir Abdollahian also pointed to Iran's goodwill and seriousness in reaching a favorable and lasting agreement, and said, “After receiving US comments and opinions, we would enter a new stage in Vienna [talks] if Iran's economic benefits from the agreement are secured and our red lines are observed.”“We cannot talk with certainty about reaching a good and lasting agreement unless everything is agreed upon,” the Iranian foreign minister pointed out.Busaidi, for his part, hoped that all parties involved in the Vienna talks will cooperate towards reaching a satisfactory outcome in the negotiations.Late on Monday, Iran said it had provided the European Union’s coordinator in the JCPOA talks with its final conclusion related to the bloc’s proposals for revival of the deal, emphasizing that it was now the US’s turn to show realism and flexibility if it really wanted a final agreement to be reached.The EU confirmed that it had received Iran’s response, saying the bloc was studying the reply with the parties to the deal and the United States.According to a New York Times report on Tuesday, officials described Iran’s response as “encouraging,” saying it does not raise major new objections.Separately on Wednesday, State Department spokesperson Ned Price confirmed that the US had received Iran’s comments via the EU.Price said President Joe Biden’s administration was still studying the notes and remained “engaged in consultations with the EU as well as with our European allies on the way ahead.”The United States, under former president Donald Trump, left the JCPOA in 2018 and returned the sanctions that the agreement had lifted.Iran and the remaining parties to the deal resumed on-and-off talks on a potential revitalization of the deal in the Austrian capital of Vienna since last year, months after Joe Biden succeeded Trump, to examine the potential of the deal’s revival and removal of the sanctions.