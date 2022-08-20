0
Saturday 20 August 2022 - 01:20

Terrorists Attack a Hotel in Somali Capital

Story Code : 1010075
Terrorists Attack a Hotel in Somali Capital
Terrorists attacked a hotel in the Somali capital Mogadishu in a hail of gunfire and explosions on Friday, with casualties reported, security sources and witnesses said.

The assault on the Hayat Hotel triggered a fierce gunfight between security forces and gunmen from the terrorist group who are still holed up inside the building, security official Abdukadir Hassan to media.

"A huge blast went off a few minutes before the gunmen forced their way into the hotel," Hassan said.

The Hayat Hotel is a popular venue with lawmakers and other government officials.

Friday’s attack is the first major attack since President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud took office in May.

Al-Shabaab, a terrorist group linked with al-Qaeda, claimed responsibility for the attack and said its “suicide infantry” stormed the hotel located near the headquarters of Somalia’s Criminal Investigation Department, according to a translation by the SITE Intelligence Group, which monitors terrorist group statements.

Somalia entered into a civil war in 1992 and in recent years has seen attacks by the Al-Shabaab terrorist group. 
Comment


Featured Stories
Oman Denies Access of ‘Israeli’ Flights to Its Airway: Report
Oman Denies Access of ‘Israeli’ Flights to Its Airway: Report
Iranian FM: No Talk of Good, Lasting Agreement Unless All Issues Agreed Upon
Iranian FM: No Talk of Good, Lasting Agreement Unless All Issues Agreed Upon
19 August 2022
North Korea Spurns Seoul
North Korea Spurns Seoul's Disarmament-for-Aid Offer, Asks Yoon to 'Shut Up'
19 August 2022
Europe in Energy Crisis as Russia Sanctions Boomerang
Europe in Energy Crisis as Russia Sanctions Boomerang
19 August 2022
Iran Captures Hardened Terrorist Accused of Criminal Conduct Abroad
Iran Captures Hardened Terrorist Accused of Criminal Conduct Abroad
18 August 2022
Russia Names Main Victim of US Energy “Victory”
Russia Names Main Victim of US Energy “Victory”
18 August 2022
‘Israeli’ Firm Cellebrite Sold Phone-hacking Tools to Ugandan Regime
‘Israeli’ Firm Cellebrite Sold Phone-hacking Tools to Ugandan Regime
18 August 2022
No American Citizens Being Held Captive by Syria, Damascus Says
No American Citizens Being Held Captive by Syria, Damascus Says
18 August 2022
Zelensky Aide Threatens Europe’s Longest Bridge
Zelensky Aide Threatens Europe’s Longest Bridge
17 August 2022
Syrian Military Retaliates Against Turkish Airstrikes As Three Soldiers Martyred & 6 Injured
Syrian Military Retaliates Against Turkish Airstrikes As Three Soldiers Martyred & 6 Injured
17 August 2022
Top Ansarullah Official: US Inciting Saudi-Led Aggression on Yemen Despite Peace-Loving Gestures
Top Ansarullah Official: US Inciting Saudi-Led Aggression on Yemen Despite Peace-Loving Gestures
17 August 2022
Meta steps up information control ahead of US elections
Meta steps up information control ahead of US elections
17 August 2022
Yemeni Resistance to Saudis: Missiles Will Rain Down on You If Siege Drags On
Yemeni Resistance to Saudis: Missiles Will Rain Down on You If Siege Drags On
16 August 2022