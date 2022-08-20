Israeli Regime Suspends Palestinian Prisoner Khalil Awawdeh Detention

Islam Times - The Israeli regime's supreme court issued an urgent decision to suspend the administrative detention of hunger-striking Palestinian prisoner Khalil Awawdeh.

After three days of attacks, with the mediation of Egypt, a ceasefire was established in Gaza, and among the conditions of the Islamic Jihad was the release of Khalil Awadeh, one of the prisoners of this movement, as well as the release of Bassam Al-Saadi."The suspension of the prisoner's administrative detention is a step that allows his family to keep an eye on him and stand by his side," said Dalal Awawdeh, the hunger-striking prisoner's wife. "The prisoner's lawyer submitted a petition to the Supreme Court earlier today," she added."Prisoner Khalil Awawdeh is until this moment continuing with his hunger strike," Dalal Awawdeh stressed.Human rights organizations have also confirmed that the prisoner Awawdeh "is at risk of martyrdom at any moment, in light of the occupation's refusal to respond to his demands to end his arbitrary administrative detention, despite the seriousness of his health condition."The freedom of Awawdeh was one of the clauses of the Egyptian-mediated ceasefire between Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) and the Israeli occupation, which took place earlier this week after several days of Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip, killing dozens of Palestinian civilians and wounding hundreds of others.