0
Saturday 20 August 2022 - 08:22

US Meddles in Other States’ Affairs despite Afghanistan Failure: China

Story Code : 1010103
US Meddles in Other States’ Affairs despite Afghanistan Failure: China
"The US has failed in Afghanistan, but still hasn’t changed its habit of meddling in other countries’ internal affairs in the name of democracy and human rights, and stoking division and confrontation around the world. This would only lead the US to new and greater failures," the diplomat wrote, TASS reported.
 
"The international community needs to jointly reject the US’s recklessness of creating chaos and turbulence in the name of democracy and human rights, and prevent another tragedy of Afghanistan in our world," he added.
 
After the US administration had announced the end of Washington’s 20-year-long military operation in Afghanistan and the launch of its troop pullout, the Taliban (outlawed in Russia) embarked on an offensive against Afghan government forces. On August 15, 2021, Taliban fighters swept into Kabul without encountering any resistance, and gained full control over the Afghan capital within a few hours.
 
On September 6, the Taliban declared a complete victory in Afghanistan and on September 7 formed an interim government which hasn’t yet been officially recognized by any country.
Comment


Featured Stories
Oman Denies Access of ‘Israeli’ Flights to Its Airway: Report
Oman Denies Access of ‘Israeli’ Flights to Its Airway: Report
Iranian FM: No Talk of Good, Lasting Agreement Unless All Issues Agreed Upon
Iranian FM: No Talk of Good, Lasting Agreement Unless All Issues Agreed Upon
19 August 2022
North Korea Spurns Seoul
North Korea Spurns Seoul's Disarmament-for-Aid Offer, Asks Yoon to 'Shut Up'
19 August 2022
Europe in Energy Crisis as Russia Sanctions Boomerang
Europe in Energy Crisis as Russia Sanctions Boomerang
19 August 2022
Iran Captures Hardened Terrorist Accused of Criminal Conduct Abroad
Iran Captures Hardened Terrorist Accused of Criminal Conduct Abroad
18 August 2022
Russia Names Main Victim of US Energy “Victory”
Russia Names Main Victim of US Energy “Victory”
18 August 2022
‘Israeli’ Firm Cellebrite Sold Phone-hacking Tools to Ugandan Regime
‘Israeli’ Firm Cellebrite Sold Phone-hacking Tools to Ugandan Regime
18 August 2022
No American Citizens Being Held Captive by Syria, Damascus Says
No American Citizens Being Held Captive by Syria, Damascus Says
18 August 2022
Zelensky Aide Threatens Europe’s Longest Bridge
Zelensky Aide Threatens Europe’s Longest Bridge
17 August 2022
Syrian Military Retaliates Against Turkish Airstrikes As Three Soldiers Martyred & 6 Injured
Syrian Military Retaliates Against Turkish Airstrikes As Three Soldiers Martyred & 6 Injured
17 August 2022
Top Ansarullah Official: US Inciting Saudi-Led Aggression on Yemen Despite Peace-Loving Gestures
Top Ansarullah Official: US Inciting Saudi-Led Aggression on Yemen Despite Peace-Loving Gestures
17 August 2022
Meta steps up information control ahead of US elections
Meta steps up information control ahead of US elections
17 August 2022
Yemeni Resistance to Saudis: Missiles Will Rain Down on You If Siege Drags On
Yemeni Resistance to Saudis: Missiles Will Rain Down on You If Siege Drags On
16 August 2022