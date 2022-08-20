0
Saturday 20 August 2022 - 07:35

Committee Formed to Start Practical Work on TAPI

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that the committee will be led by the first deputy prime minister, Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar.

According to the Foreign Ministry, a delegation of the Islamic Emirate will soon visit Turkmenistan.

The delegation is expected to discuss the gas and TAPI pipeline project.

"We will have a visit to Turkmenistan, and we will talk about the gas prices and implementation of projects in Herat and also the industrial parks," said Shafay Azam, an official of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The acquisition of 153 kilometers of land is expected to happen soon.

"A ministerial committee has been formed. The Ministry of Finance carries out the financial affairs  of this committee, " said Esmatullah Burhan,  a spokesman for the Ministry of Mines and Petroleum.

The TAPI project was agreed on between the officials of the two countries several years ago, but its practical work has yet to be started.

"Until the political problems of Afghanistan are solved and the financial sources for this project are found, it is difficult for the Afghan government to support the project or Pakistan or Turkmenistan to support this project," said Abdul Naseer Rishtia, an economist.

The TAPI project crosses through Herat, Farah, Nimroz, Helmand and Kandahar to Pakistan and India
Source : Tolo news
