Saturday 20 August 2022 - 09:56

‘Israeli’ Occupation Forces Kill Palestinian Father Ahead of Daughter’s Wedding

Salah Tawfiq Sawafta was shot by Zionist regime soldiers in the head as he was walking out of a local mosque near his home in Tubas after performing morning prayers in the northern West Bank city on Friday, Palestine’s official Wafa news agency reported.

Later in the day, the Palestinian health ministry confirmed in a press statement that the 58-year-old suffered a critical injury in the head and succumbed to his wounds at a hospital.

Video footage showed Sawafta unarmed and about to enter a store before being shot. Reports said Sawafta had sent out invitations to his daughter’s wedding, scheduled to be held next week.

Palestinian media also said another unidentified man sustained wounds to his leg from live ammunition by ‘Israeli’ occupation troops.

According to the Palestinian health ministry, the ‘Israeli’ regime has claimed the lives of 134 Palestinians since the start of the year. That figure includes 49 Palestinians, including 17 children, who were killed in the recent three-day bombardment of the Gaza Strip.
