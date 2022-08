By the numbers: Keeping track of the single largest arms transfer in US history

The Pentagon announced an additional $550 million of security aid via presidential drawdown, including:— HIMARS ammunition— Artillery ammunitionThe Pentagon announced that it will send $270 million of military aid to Ukraine, with $175 million authorized via presidential drawdown and the other $95 million coming via USAI funds. This included:— Four additional HIMARS— HIMARS ammunition— Four Command Post vehicles (These can be used as a tactical operations center or an armored ambulance, among other things.)— Tank gun ammunition— Phoenix Ghost drones (These are a type of “loitering munition,” or a weapon that can wait in the air for extended periods of time before attacking a target. This was created by the United States for use in Ukraine.)The Pentagon announced an additional $400 million of military assistance via presidential drawdown, including:— Four additional HIMARS— HIMARS ammunition— Artillery ammunitionThe Pentagon announced that it will send $820 million of security aid, with $50 million authorized via presidential drawdown and the remaining $770 million coming via USAI funds. This included:— HIMARS ammunition— Two National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile Systems (NASAMS) (This system launches missiles to defend against various types of aircraft, including drones.)— Artillery ammunitionThe Pentagon announced an additional $450 million in military assistance via presidential drawdown, including:— Four HIMARS— Artillery ammunition— Grenade launchers— Patrol boatsThe Pentagon announced an additional $1 billion in lethal aid, with $350 million authorized via presidential drawdown and $650 million coming from USAI funds. This included:— Howitzers (This is a popular long-range artillery weapon.)— Artillery ammunition— HIMARS ammunition— Two Harpoon coastal defense systems (These launch missiles that fly just above the surface of the water to attack planes and ships.)The Pentagon announced an additional $700 million in military assistance via presidential drawdown, including:— HIMARS— HIMARS ammunition— Javelin missiles and other anti-armor weapons— Artillery ammunition— Four Mi-17 helicopters (These can be used for transport or combat.)The Pentagon announced $100 million in lethal aid via presidential drawdown, including:— HowitzersOn the same day, Congress passed a $40 billion aid package for Ukraine, roughly half of which was earmarked for military assistance.The Pentagon announced $150 million in military aid via presidential drawdown, including:— Artillery ammunitionDoD announced $800 million in further aid via presidential drawdown, including:— Howitzers— Artillery ammunition— Phoenix Ghost dronesThe Pentagon announced that it will send an additional $800 million in military assistance via presidential drawdown, including:— Howitzers— Artillery ammunition— Switchblade drones (This is another form of loitering munition.)— Javelin missiles and other anti-armor weapons— Armored personnel carriers— 11 Mi-17 helicopters— Various types of explosivesThe Pentagon announced an addition $100 million in aid via presidential drawdown, including:— Javelin anti-armor systemsDoD announced that it will send $300 million in lethal aid using USAI funds, including:— Laser-guided rocket systems— Switchblade drones— Puma surveillance drones— Anti-drone systems— Armored vehiclesThe Pentagon announced that it will send $800 million worth of military aid via presidential drawdown. The exact contents of this package are unclear, but it likely included Mi-17 helicopters, Javelin missiles, and Stinger anti-aircraft missiles.The White House announced that it will send $200 million in lethal aid via presidential drawdown, including:— Javelin missiles— Stinger missilesCongress approved $13.6 billion in aid to Ukraine, roughly half of which was earmarked for military assistance.The White House announced that it will send $350 million in military aid via presidential drawdown, including — Anti-armor weapons— Small armsConnor Echols is a reporter for Responsible Statecraft. Echols recently completed a fellowship with the Center for Arabic Study Abroad in Amman, Jordan, he received his bachelor’s degree from Northwestern University