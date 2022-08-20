By the numbers: Keeping track of the single largest arms transfer in US history

August 1
The Pentagon announced
an additional $550 million of security aid via presidential drawdown, including:
— HIMARS ammunition
— Artillery ammunition
July 22
The Pentagon announced
that it will send $270 million of military aid to Ukraine, with $175 million authorized via presidential drawdown and the other $95 million coming via USAI funds. This included:
— Four additional HIMARS
— HIMARS ammunition
— Four Command Post vehicles (These can be used as a tactical operations center or an armored ambulance, among other things.)
— Tank gun ammunition
— Phoenix Ghost drones (These are a type of “loitering munition,” or a weapon that can wait in the air for extended periods of time before attacking a target. This was created
by the United States for use in Ukraine.)
July 8
The Pentagon announced
an additional $400 million of military assistance via presidential drawdown, including:
— Four additional HIMARS
— HIMARS ammunition
— Artillery ammunition
July 1
The Pentagon announced
that it will send $820 million of security aid, with $50 million authorized via presidential drawdown and the remaining $770 million coming via USAI funds. This included:
— HIMARS ammunition
— Two National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile Systems (NASAMS) (This system launches missiles to defend against various types of aircraft, including drones.)
— Artillery ammunition
June 23
The Pentagon announced
an additional $450 million in military assistance via presidential drawdown, including:
— Four HIMARS
— Artillery ammunition
— Grenade launchers
— Patrol boats
June 15
The Pentagon announced
an additional $1 billion in lethal aid, with $350 million authorized via presidential drawdown and $650 million coming from USAI funds. This included:
— Howitzers (This is a popular long-range artillery weapon.)
— Artillery ammunition
— HIMARS ammunition
— Two Harpoon coastal defense systems (These launch missiles that fly just above the surface of the water to attack planes and ships.)
June 1
The Pentagon announced
an additional $700 million in military assistance via presidential drawdown, including:
— HIMARS
— HIMARS ammunition
— Javelin missiles and other anti-armor weapons
— Artillery ammunition
— Four Mi-17 helicopters (These can be used for transport or combat.)
May 19
The Pentagon announced
$100 million in lethal aid via presidential drawdown, including:
— Howitzers
On the same day, Congress passed
a $40 billion aid package for Ukraine, roughly half of which was earmarked for military assistance.
May 6
The Pentagon announced
$150 million in military aid via presidential drawdown, including:
— Artillery ammunition
April 21
DoD announced
$800 million in further aid via presidential drawdown, including:
— Howitzers
— Artillery ammunition
— Phoenix Ghost drones
April 13
The Pentagon announced
that it will send an additional $800 million in military assistance via presidential drawdown, including:
— Howitzers
— Artillery ammunition
— Switchblade drones (This is another form of loitering munition.)
— Javelin missiles and other anti-armor weapons
— Armored personnel carriers
— 11 Mi-17 helicopters
— Various types of explosives
April 6
The Pentagon announced
an addition $100 million in aid via presidential drawdown, including:
— Javelin anti-armor systems
April 1
DoD announced
that it will send $300 million in lethal aid using USAI funds, including:
— Laser-guided rocket systems
— Switchblade drones
— Puma surveillance drones
— Anti-drone systems
— Armored vehicles
March 16
The Pentagon announced
that it will send $800 million worth of military aid via presidential drawdown. The exact contents of this package are unclear, but it likely included
Mi-17 helicopters, Javelin missiles, and Stinger anti-aircraft missiles.
March 12
The White House announced
that it will send $200 million in lethal aid via presidential drawdown, including:
— Javelin missiles
— Stinger missiles
March 10
Congress approved
$13.6 billion in aid to Ukraine, roughly half of which was earmarked for military assistance.
February 25
The White House announced
that it will send $350 million in military aid via presidential drawdown, including
:
— Anti-armor weapons
— Small arms
Connor Echols is a reporter for Responsible Statecraft. Echols recently completed a fellowship with the Center for Arabic Study Abroad in Amman, Jordan, he received his bachelor’s degree from Northwestern University