0
Saturday 20 August 2022 - 11:17

Russia to Move Away from ‘Toxic’ Dollar, Euro in Economic Relations with Partners: Deputy FM

Story Code : 1010124
Russia to Move Away from ‘Toxic’ Dollar, Euro in Economic Relations with Partners: Deputy FM
"Against the growing geopolitical pressure from the ‘collective West’, the only way to guarantee stable trade, economic, and investment ties between Russia and its partners is to avoid the use of currencies that have become ‘toxic’, primarily the US dollar and the euro, and switch to settlements in acceptable alternatives, primarily in national currencies," Pankin told TASS.

The diplomat noted that the current global financial system built by Washington has proven to be "unsuitable for the conditions of a multipolar world order and has essentially become an instrument for achieving political goals of one group of countries."

"It is quite obvious that in the current conditions the West intends to continue to abuse its privileged position," Pankin continued.

"It is encouraging to see that many nations, seeing extraordinary and illegitimate sanctions against Russia, are thinking about the need to de-dollarize foreign economic activity to ensure their sovereignty. As it turned out, if there is political will, the issue is quite solvable," he added.
