Saturday 20 August 2022 - 11:19

Congresswoman Urges White House to Condemn ‘Israeli’ Closures of Palestinian NGOs

Congresswoman Urges White House to Condemn ‘Israeli’ Closures of Palestinian NGOs
Once again, the ‘Israeli’ military launched a chilling attack on Defense for Children International - Palestine, a human rights organization supporting Palestinian children, McCollum said in a Tweet.

Defense for Children International is one of seven groups in the occupied West Bank that Israel shuttered on Friday, with soldiers storming the groups’ offices and confiscating items.

Besides Defense for Children International, ‘Israeli’ troops also sealed off the offices of Al Haq, one of the West Bank's most well-established NGOs, which has documented human rights violations by the Zionist regime since the 1970s.

Many of the organizations have received funding from EU countries.
