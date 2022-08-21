0
Sunday 21 August 2022 - 08:29

Flood Kills 10, Destroys Scores of Houses in E. Afghanistan

Story Code : 1010260
Flood Kills 10, Destroys Scores of Houses in E. Afghanistan
Heavy rainfalls, which triggered flooding had killed 10 people and washed away or badly damaged scores of houses in several villages of Khushi district in Logar province on Saturday afternoon, the news agency said.

The flood had also destroyed hundreds of hectares of farmlands in the district and its vicinity, it added, Xinhua reported.

More than 200 people, according to officials, have been killed due to downpours and flooding in 10 out of the war-torn country's 34 provinces over the past couple of months.
