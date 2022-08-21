0
Sunday 21 August 2022 - 08:44

Moscow Says Banning Russians from Entering EU recalls ‘Nazi Policies’

Speaking at the plenary session of the First International Anti-Fascist Congress, which is part of the ‘Army-22’ international military technology forum, Shoigu said on Saturday that such calls to bar Russian citizens from entering the EU are reminiscent of “Nazi policies.”

“We are now witnessing another vivid manifestation of Nazi policies: speaking from high podiums, [European officials] are actively promoting the Russophobic idea of barring all Russian citizens from entering EU countries,” the Russian defense minister said.

Elsewhere in his remarks on Saturday, the Russian defense minister sounded the alarm that the results of the Nuremberg trials detailing crimes against humanity committed by the Nazis were purportedly being reassessed in a number of countries, particularly in the Baltic region.

“SS legionnaires’ marches have become a tradition in Estonia and Latvia; monuments and obelisks are being erected in honor of war criminals. Nazi slogans are openly proclaimed in the streets of Lithuanian cities,” Shoigu said.

The minister said many Ukrainians had not accepted the policy of the Kiev authorities aimed at what he called rehabilitating Nazism, and inciting hatred toward everything connected with Russia.

“Including the residents of Donbass, who did not indulge the ruling regime in its Nazi aspirations. Then a brutal punitive operation was launched against them,” Shoigu stated.
