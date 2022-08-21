0
Sunday 21 August 2022 - 10:18

Report: Japan Considering Adopting 1,000 Long-Range Missiles Amid Regional Tensions

Story Code : 1010271
Report: Japan Considering Adopting 1,000 Long-Range Missiles Amid Regional Tensions
Given China's military drills near Taiwan, Tokyo plans to deploy the majority of missiles in the area between the Ryukyu Islands (also known as the Nansei Islands) and the island of Kyushu, according to the media outlet.

The measure is reportedly aimed at reducing the gap between the number of Japan's missiles in service and those of China.

In addition, Tokyo intends to improve its Type 12 surface-to-ship missiles developed by Mitsubishi Heavy Industries and bring their flight range from several hundred kilometers to thousands of kilometers, which will allow the country to hit targets in the coastal regions of China and North Korea in the event of a threat, Yomiuri reported.

The first long-range missiles are expected to be adopted by the Japanese self-defense forces in 2024, which is two years earlier than originally planned, according to the news agency.

To reach this goal, the Japanese Defense Ministry intends to create an investment support system for companies fulfilling defense orders and include it in a draft budget for the 2023 fiscal year.

Earlier in August, Yomiuri reported that the Japanese government was also considering equipping two new warships with the Aegis combat information and control system, which is capable of intercepting air attacks. The new destroyers will operate in the Sea of Japan on an ongoing basis to monitor possible North Korean missile launches, according to the media outlet.

 
Comment


Featured Stories
US: Russia Trying to Bypass Western Sanctions via Turkey
US: Russia Trying to Bypass Western Sanctions via Turkey
Swiss Police Chief Warns Energy Shortages in Winter Would Cause Riots
Swiss Police Chief Warns Energy Shortages in Winter Would Cause Riots
21 August 2022
Russia Calls on US to Fulfill Legal Obligations Concerning Chemical Weapons
Russia Calls on US to Fulfill Legal Obligations Concerning Chemical Weapons
21 August 2022
Saudi-led Coalition Plundered Billions of Dollars Worth of Yemen Oil Since 2018: Minister
Saudi-led Coalition Plundered Billions of Dollars Worth of Yemen Oil Since 2018: Minister
21 August 2022
EU Plan to Revive Iranian Nuclear Deal Leaked
EU Plan to Revive Iranian Nuclear Deal Leaked
20 August 2022
Terrorist, White Helmets Preparing False-Flag Chemical Attack in Syria’s Idlib: Russia
Terrorist, White Helmets Preparing False-Flag Chemical Attack in Syria’s Idlib: Russia
20 August 2022
Russia to Move Away from ‘Toxic’ Dollar, Euro in Economic Relations with Partners: Deputy FM
Russia to Move Away from ‘Toxic’ Dollar, Euro in Economic Relations with Partners: Deputy FM
20 August 2022
By the numbers: Keeping track of the single largest arms transfer in US history
By the numbers: Keeping track of the single largest arms transfer in US history
By Connor Echols
20 August 2022
Oman Denies Access of ‘Israeli’ Flights to Its Airway: Report
Oman Denies Access of ‘Israeli’ Flights to Its Airway: Report
19 August 2022
Iranian FM: No Talk of Good, Lasting Agreement Unless All Issues Agreed Upon
Iranian FM: No Talk of Good, Lasting Agreement Unless All Issues Agreed Upon
19 August 2022
North Korea Spurns Seoul
North Korea Spurns Seoul's Disarmament-for-Aid Offer, Asks Yoon to 'Shut Up'
19 August 2022
Europe in Energy Crisis as Russia Sanctions Boomerang
Europe in Energy Crisis as Russia Sanctions Boomerang
19 August 2022
Iran Captures Hardened Terrorist Accused of Criminal Conduct Abroad
Iran Captures Hardened Terrorist Accused of Criminal Conduct Abroad
18 August 2022