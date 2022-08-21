Iran's Military Spokesman: Israeli Rhetoric Not Worth to Reply

Islam Times - Iranian Armed Forces Spokesman Brigadier General Abolfazl Shekarchi underlined the country's high military capabilities and deterrence power in the face of any aggression, and said that the recent anti-Tehran rhetoric by the Israeli regime does not deserve any reaction.

Brigadier General Shekaarchi dismissed on Sunday the recent threats by the Tel Aviv regime against Iranian military, noting such rhetoric is simply “psychological warfare” and is “insignificant”.He stressed that armed forces enjoy a high level of readiness, while Israel is suffering from “structural weakness”, referred to the recent comments by the Israeli minister of military affairs Benny Gantz who claimed “the Iranian nuclear and regional threat” is on the agenda of the Israeli military.The Iranian general also talked about the latest Israeli onslaught on the Gaza Strip that was countered with a strong response by the Palestinian Islamic Jihad."The Israeli defeat shows how ineffective and messed-up the Tel Aviv regime is," he underscored.Brig. Gen. Shekaarchi added that all Israeli wars against the resistance front have led to the regime’s defeat.The military official stated that the missiles of the resistance front can further tip the balance in favor of the resistance groups in the future.Back in July, Shekarchi warned the US and the Israeli regime against any adventurist move in the region, and stressed that they will be forced to pay a heavy price in case of their slightest mistake.His remarks came in reaction to US President Joe Biden's claim about "resorting to force" against Iran, if necessary, during his recent tour of the West Asia.The military spokesperson described such a move by the failed president of the United States and the helpless prime minister of the Israeli regime as psychological war and a delusion.He also advised the Americans and "the Zionists to watch the situation of the region and the world, and review the past once to analyze the future correctly".Tehran has increased its deterrence and defense power by developing different state-of-the-art missiles.Iran has repeatedly warned that any mistake by the US and Israel will be met with Tehran's crushing response. Iranian officials say Washington and Tel Aviv are well aware of Tehran’s capabilities and capacities, and caution that Tehran does not compromise or joke with its national security.