0
Sunday 21 August 2022 - 10:24

Swiss Police Chief Warns Energy Shortages in Winter Would Cause Riots

Story Code : 1010274
Swiss Police Chief Warns Energy Shortages in Winter Would Cause Riots
"Power outage... will have serious consequences. Imagine the situation when we can no longer withdraw money from ATMs, we can no longer pay by card in a store or refuel at a gas station. The heaters are no longer working. The streets are all dark. In that case it would be possible to imagine that the population would rebel," Fassler told the Blick newspaper.

He noted that he does not expect this to happen, but the authorities should be ready for the worst case scenario.

"Switzerland is actively preparing for the threat of an electricity shortage in the winter. The energy supply is at the center of attention," he added.

The Swiss Federal Council decided on Wednesday that power plant operators could negotiate contracts for the use of backup power plants in the event of an electricity shortage this winter.

Swiss authorities have warned that for the first time they may impose restrictions on energy consumption in the coming winter if electricity or gas shortages occur.

Previously, the head of the Swiss Federal Electricity Commission ElCom, Werner Luginbuhl, urged citizens to stock up on candles and firewood due to possible power outages in the country in the coming winter.

Since 2021, energy prices in Europe have been rising rapidly following a global trend.

After Russia launched a military operation to denazify and demilitarize Ukraine and Brussels imposed several sanctions packages against Moscow, the energy situation deteriorated considerably, prompting European countries to search for alternatives to Russian energy supplies.
Comment


Featured Stories
US: Russia Trying to Bypass Western Sanctions via Turkey
US: Russia Trying to Bypass Western Sanctions via Turkey
Swiss Police Chief Warns Energy Shortages in Winter Would Cause Riots
Swiss Police Chief Warns Energy Shortages in Winter Would Cause Riots
21 August 2022
Russia Calls on US to Fulfill Legal Obligations Concerning Chemical Weapons
Russia Calls on US to Fulfill Legal Obligations Concerning Chemical Weapons
21 August 2022
Saudi-led Coalition Plundered Billions of Dollars Worth of Yemen Oil Since 2018: Minister
Saudi-led Coalition Plundered Billions of Dollars Worth of Yemen Oil Since 2018: Minister
21 August 2022
EU Plan to Revive Iranian Nuclear Deal Leaked
EU Plan to Revive Iranian Nuclear Deal Leaked
20 August 2022
Terrorist, White Helmets Preparing False-Flag Chemical Attack in Syria’s Idlib: Russia
Terrorist, White Helmets Preparing False-Flag Chemical Attack in Syria’s Idlib: Russia
20 August 2022
Russia to Move Away from ‘Toxic’ Dollar, Euro in Economic Relations with Partners: Deputy FM
Russia to Move Away from ‘Toxic’ Dollar, Euro in Economic Relations with Partners: Deputy FM
20 August 2022
By the numbers: Keeping track of the single largest arms transfer in US history
By the numbers: Keeping track of the single largest arms transfer in US history
By Connor Echols
20 August 2022
Oman Denies Access of ‘Israeli’ Flights to Its Airway: Report
Oman Denies Access of ‘Israeli’ Flights to Its Airway: Report
19 August 2022
Iranian FM: No Talk of Good, Lasting Agreement Unless All Issues Agreed Upon
Iranian FM: No Talk of Good, Lasting Agreement Unless All Issues Agreed Upon
19 August 2022
North Korea Spurns Seoul
North Korea Spurns Seoul's Disarmament-for-Aid Offer, Asks Yoon to 'Shut Up'
19 August 2022
Europe in Energy Crisis as Russia Sanctions Boomerang
Europe in Energy Crisis as Russia Sanctions Boomerang
19 August 2022
Iran Captures Hardened Terrorist Accused of Criminal Conduct Abroad
Iran Captures Hardened Terrorist Accused of Criminal Conduct Abroad
18 August 2022