Adviser Rejects CNN Report over Removing IRGC from FTO List as Prerequisite for Deal

Islam Times - An adviser to the Iranian negotiating team denied a claim raised by CNN that Tehran has dropped a key redline request in Vienna negotiations, and said that taking out the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) from the US so-called terror list was never a precondition or key demand in the talks.

"I've often said over the past few months that removing the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps from the US Foreign Terrorist Organization list was never a precondition or key demand," Mohammad Marandi wrote on Twitter on Saturday."Iran will simply keep CENTCOM on its terror list. But if the US needs to say this to sell the deal, that's their business," he added, referring to the United States Central Command.In April 2019, the United States designated the IRGC as a "foreign terrorist organization", marking the first time Washington has formally labelled another country's military a "terrorist group".Responding to the move, Iran's top security body, the Supreme National Security Council (SNSC), declared the United States a “terrorist government”, and blacklisted the "CENTCOM and all its affiliates a terrorist group”. The SNSC called the move “an illegal and dangerous action” that poses a “major threat to regional and international peace and security and grossly violates the rules of international law".Iran and the five remaining parties to the nuclear deal have held several rounds of negotiations since April last year to restore the agreement, which was unilaterally abandoned by Donald Trump in May 2018.In quitting the agreement, Trump restored sanctions on Iran as part of what he called the “maximum pressure” campaign against the country. Those sanctions are being enforced to this day by the Joe Biden administration, even though it has repeatedly acknowledged that the policy has been a mistake and a failure.Iranian officials say the country welcomes the path of diplomacy and negotiation to attain a good, strong and durable agreement, and call on the United States to embrace pragmatism to find a solution.They have criticized Washington for raising excessive demands from Tehran during the nuclear talks, and blocking efforts to reach an agreement on the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA). They emphasized that the US should lift unilateral sanctions, and assure Iran that it will not repeat its past mistakes.