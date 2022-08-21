Russia Starts Mass Production of Tsirkon Missiles: DM
“We are starting serial production of the Tsirkon missile. In fact, we have put it (the missile – TASS) into service, and it will be documented as early as this year, let’s call it that,” the Russian minister said in a televised interview with Rossiya-1 channel on the sidelines of the Army-2022 forum.
Shoigu pointed out that production of advanced weapons systems, including Sarmat missiles, was included in the contracts inked at the Army-2022 forum.
“As for Kinzhal missiles, of course, [their] production will be continued,” he said.
The Army-2022 international military-technical forum is running from August 15 to 21 at the Patriot Exhibition Center outside Moscow. The Russian Defense Ministry is the organizer of the event.