Sunday 21 August 2022 - 11:10

Russia Starts Mass Production of Tsirkon Missiles: DM

Story Code : 1010285
Russia Starts Mass Production of Tsirkon Missiles: DM
“We are starting serial production of the Tsirkon missile. In fact, we have put it (the missile – TASS) into service, and it will be documented as early as this year, let’s call it that,” the Russian minister said in a televised interview with Rossiya-1 channel on the sidelines of the Army-2022 forum.

Shoigu pointed out that production of advanced weapons systems, including Sarmat missiles, was included in the contracts inked at the Army-2022 forum.

“As for Kinzhal missiles, of course, [their] production will be continued,” he said.

The Army-2022 international military-technical forum is running from August 15 to 21 at the Patriot Exhibition Center outside Moscow. The Russian Defense Ministry is the organizer of the event.
