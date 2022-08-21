Turkiye Orchestrates Fresh UAV Raid on Iraq's Erbil

Islam Times - Turkiye has conducted another drone attack on one of the areas near Erbil in the Kurdistan region of Iraq, Iraqi media sources reported.

Shafaq News quoted an informed source saying that on Saturday morning, Turkiye targeted an area in the 'Sidkan' district of 'Soran' in Erbil where the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) forces were present there.The attack was launched with a UAV and the casualties and damages are not known so far, the report says.Meanwhile, Iraq's Sabreen News also reported about today's Turkish air attack on Duhok Province in northern Iraq.Furthermore, Turkish helicopter attacks on the north of Duhok led to fires in the pastures of two villages in Amadiya on Friday night.For a long time, Turkiye has been violating the territorial integrity of northern Iraq by claiming to confront the PKK terror outfit. This is happening while Iraqi officials and resistance groups had repeatedly warned Turkiye that it should leave Iraq and that the resistance operation would continue until the expulsion of all foreign troops.