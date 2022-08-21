3-Day War on Gaza Reveals Zionist Regime’s Panic: Analyst

Islam Times - A Russian analyst described the military strikes that the Israeli regime launched against Gaza in August as a testament to the panic felt by the Zionists.

In an article, Russian political expert Damir Nazarov has explained the reasons behind the Israeli regime’s decision to attack the Gaza Strip in August.What follows is the text of the article:In early August, Zionism decided on a series of terrorist acts with the help of its aircraft. During the aggression, about fifty Palestinians were killed, including about fifteen children. Infanticide is a common practice of Zionism, the temporary essence takes advantage of the fact that the Egyptian junta supports the blockade of the Gaza Strip, and the autocracies of the Persian Gulf have long recognized the Zionist colony and support the genocide of the Palestinians.Why did the Zionists decide to carry out terrorist bombings? I see four reasons for this.1. The Temporary entity is trying to go to any provocations in order to disrupt the nuclear talks between Iran and the West. The Zionists' plan was to unleash a small war against the Palestinian Islamic Jihad in order to provoke an appropriate reaction from all the main forces of the Axis of Resistance alliance, which would give the United States and the Europeans an excuse to stop negotiations and impose new sanctions. The provocation failed and Zionism itself requested a truce.2. Campaign against the Palestinian Jihad (PIJ). Even the enemies admit that since the arrival of Ziyad Nakhala as the head of the PIJ, the organization has greatly increased in three main areas, the military sphere, ideological work with the Palestinians and within the Palestinian political space. The Palestinian Islamic Jihad has gained such momentum that it can afford to fight against the occupiers purely on its own, a vivid example of the events in the West Bank and the expansion of influence among the Palestinians of Lebanon and Syria. Zionism knows about the progress of the Palestinian Jihad, so the three-day aggression and the murder of two leaders of the Palestinian organization were pathetic attempts to send a “warning message” to the Palestinian Jihad, it was not for nothing that cosmopolitan terrorists attacked Gaza at the time of Ziyad Nakhala's visit to Tehran.The intimidation plan did not work, now the Palestinian Jihad sets a condition for the Zionists demanding the immediate release of their leaders in the West Bank. Moreover, branches of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad attacked the Zionists near Jenin. For the first time since the blockade was imposed on the Gaza Strip, the forces of the Islamic Resistance were able to unite the directions of the struggle into a single front, even for a short time. After all, this is just the beginning.3. Bloody “reconnaissance by combat". With the help of Iranian friends, the Palestinian Jihad has obtained a strategic weapon that reverses the “equation" with the enemy. The Provisional Entity deliberately bombed civilians in Gaza, and in addition to provocation, the occupiers killed two leaders of the Palestinian Jihad. Thus, the Zionists tried to push Saraya Al-Quds to use this very “strategic weapon".The task of identifying the details of the new superweapon in the hands of the Palestinians was failed, the Palestinian jihad left the occupiers a “surprise" for future battles.By the way, the official statement of the IRGC also refers to “an attempt to test the ability of the resistance front to respond to acts of aggression of the regime.”4. Upcoming elections. The Zionists are fighting among themselves for the offices of their pseudo-state. Having unleashed a massacre in the Gaza Strip, Lapid decided to score political points. The various Zionist parties still do not understand that their election victory does not matter. The imperial project "Israel” has come to an end, the terrorists from the Knesset know about it, but they continue to deceive the colonialists of the lowest rank (Zionist society) with ostentatious elections.5. To achieve a split of the “resistance operating room". Attacking the positions of Saraya Al-Quds, the temporary entity tried to drive a wedge between the PIJ and Hamas. In this round of confrontation, the Al-Qassam Brigade refrained from retaliatory attacks against the aggressor, while other military wings of organizations such as the Popular Resistance Committees, the Ahrar Movement and the Mujahideen Brigade joined Saraya Al-Quds for an armed response to the Zionists. But the “silence” of Hamas was dictated by economic considerations due to the difficult humanitarian situation in the besieged Gaza Strip. Hamas, as the leading Palestinian organization that legitimately won the last elections in Gaza, proceeded from the assumption that if the conflict escalated into a large-scale war, Qatari grants for needy Palestinians would be canceled and 15,000 Palestinians would have their work permits revoked.The occupiers tried to take advantage of the moment to provoke disagreements between the Palestinian Jihad and Hamas, but their plan failed miserably. Ziyad Nakhala pointed out that “Hamas is the backbone of the Resistance. We are in a permanent alliance with the Hamas movement. Coordination between organizations is at a high level.” In this context, I will point out the funny words of the provocateur Amos Yadlin (like a military expert of the Zionists), who said that "Hamas is ten times stronger than the Palestinian Jihad." Such words are aimed at the electorate of two leading Palestinian organizations. The goal is to sow discord and create tension between supporters of Islamic Resistance organizations.In three days of Zionist aggression, the Palestinian Islamic Jihad was able to shock the enemy with its approach to military tactics. Firstly, the occupiers were stunned by the abundance of shelling of enemy positions. The Saraya Al-Quds fighters covered the entire Zionist colony with their blows, and moreover, they were able to maintain the increasing rhythm of fire for 50 hours. During this time, they fired about a thousand rockets. Working in the most difficult conditions, the military wing of the Palestinian Jihad retained the ability to replenish the launchers again and again. Secondly, the terrorist organization “Aman” again failed in its analysis. The terrorists believed that a meeting of all representatives of the Saraya Al-Quds military council was held in the apartment where Taysir al-Jabari was eventually killed. As we can see, the terrorists from Aman, Mossad and Shin Bet have miscalculated a lot. Saraya Al-Quds demonstrated a high level of conspiracy and once again outplayed the military intelligence of the Zionists.Separately, I would like to mention the fallen shahids, the commanders of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad. Martyr Taysir al-Jabari was the commander of the northern region of Saraya Al-Quds and was responsible for coordinating with Hamas. The murder of an influential figure responsible for a military alliance between the two most influential Islamic movements is a longstanding dream of Zionism (read the fifth point again). Martyr Khaled Mansour was a member of the Saraya Al-Quds military council and the head of the Southern Command in Gaza.The memory of the heroes will be forever.* The Zionist media write that the Islamic Jihad tried to attack the Tamar gas platform with the help of a drone.