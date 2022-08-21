Saudi-led Coalition Violates Yemen’s Truce over 200 Times in 24 Hours

Islam Times - The Saudi-led coalition forces and their allied militant groups have over the past 24 hours breached more than 200 times a UN-brokered nationwide truce that took effect in war-ravaged Yemen in April.

Yemen's Arabic-language al-Masirah television network cited an unnamed Yemeni military official as making the announcement on Sunday, saying the violations included reconnaissance missions over the provinces of Ma’rib, Ta’izz, Jawf, Sa’ada, al-Hadidah, Sana’a, Ad Dali', al-Bayda, Hajjah and border areas.The source said the Saudi-led coalition forces committed truce violations initially with air strikes on citizens' homes, the positions of the Yemeni army and Popular Committees in the district of Maris in Ad Dali' and in the northwest and northeast of Hais in al-Hadidah.The source added that most of the violations took place by intensive shooting and artillery shelling of residential areas and the positions of the Yemeni army and Popular Committees in Ma’rib, Ta’izz and Sa’ada.The UN-brokered truce between the aggressor coalition and Yemen's popular resistance Ansarullah movement first came into effect in April. The truce has since been extended twice.Earlier this month, the United Nations’ special envoy for Yemen, Hans Grundberg, said that the extension, running from August 2 to October 2, included a commitment from the parties to intensify negotiations to reach an expanded truce agreement as soon as possible.Under the terms of the truce, commercial flights have resumed from the Yemeni capital of Sana’a to Jordan and Egypt, while oil tankers have been able to dock in the lifeline port city of al-Hudaydah.Moreover, in line with the agreement, the coalition agreed to end its attacks on Yemeni soil and end a simultaneous siege that it has been enforcing against Yemen.Yemen has, however, reported many violations of the truce by the Saudi-led forces since then.