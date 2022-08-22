0
Monday 22 August 2022 - 08:11

Egypt Hosts War Games With US, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Greece

Story Code : 1010402
Egypt Hosts War Games With US, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Greece
The US, Jordan, the Democratic Republic of Congo, and Bahrain are also participating in the Hercules-2022 drills as observers, added the statement.
 
The training is being held at Mohamed Naguib military base and other training areas in the Northern Military zone and will last several days.
 
The first phase of the drills includes procedures for the integration and familiarization of the participating forces to unify concepts. It also includes an exhibition of weapons and equipment used in the training as well as lectures on cybersecurity and other issues.
 
The drills “come as a continuation of the development and boosting of military relations between Egypt and brotherly and friendly countries”, the statement reads.
 
The previous edition of the drills was held in Greece last year with the participation of forces from Egypt and the UAE.
 
The drills come as relations between Greece and Turkey are tense. Ankara has yet to comment on the exercises.
 
Turkey and Greece have been at loggerheads for years over hydrocarbon resources and naval influence in the eastern Mediterranean.
 
Relations between Turkey and Egypt were also tense, but Ankara decided in April to appoint a new ambassador to Cairo after almost nine years of deterioration of diplomatic ties and regional rivalry.
 
The presidents of the two countries have been sparring since the Egyptian military’s 2013 ouster of democratically-elected President Mohamed Morsi in Cairo.
 
Following the military coup, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan refused to accept President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi as the legitimate president of the North African nation.
 
Sisi is also opposed to Turkey’s claims in the eastern Mediterranean.
 
Tensions further escalated between them when the conflict began in Libya, with Cairo and Ankara backing rival sides.
Comment


Featured Stories
US: Russia Trying to Bypass Western Sanctions via Turkey
US: Russia Trying to Bypass Western Sanctions via Turkey
Swiss Police Chief Warns Energy Shortages in Winter Would Cause Riots
Swiss Police Chief Warns Energy Shortages in Winter Would Cause Riots
21 August 2022
Russia Calls on US to Fulfill Legal Obligations Concerning Chemical Weapons
Russia Calls on US to Fulfill Legal Obligations Concerning Chemical Weapons
21 August 2022
Saudi-led Coalition Plundered Billions of Dollars Worth of Yemen Oil Since 2018: Minister
Saudi-led Coalition Plundered Billions of Dollars Worth of Yemen Oil Since 2018: Minister
21 August 2022
EU Plan to Revive Iranian Nuclear Deal Leaked
EU Plan to Revive Iranian Nuclear Deal Leaked
20 August 2022
Terrorist, White Helmets Preparing False-Flag Chemical Attack in Syria’s Idlib: Russia
Terrorist, White Helmets Preparing False-Flag Chemical Attack in Syria’s Idlib: Russia
20 August 2022
Russia to Move Away from ‘Toxic’ Dollar, Euro in Economic Relations with Partners: Deputy FM
Russia to Move Away from ‘Toxic’ Dollar, Euro in Economic Relations with Partners: Deputy FM
20 August 2022
By the numbers: Keeping track of the single largest arms transfer in US history
By the numbers: Keeping track of the single largest arms transfer in US history
By Connor Echols
20 August 2022
Oman Denies Access of ‘Israeli’ Flights to Its Airway: Report
Oman Denies Access of ‘Israeli’ Flights to Its Airway: Report
19 August 2022
Iranian FM: No Talk of Good, Lasting Agreement Unless All Issues Agreed Upon
Iranian FM: No Talk of Good, Lasting Agreement Unless All Issues Agreed Upon
19 August 2022
North Korea Spurns Seoul
North Korea Spurns Seoul's Disarmament-for-Aid Offer, Asks Yoon to 'Shut Up'
19 August 2022
Europe in Energy Crisis as Russia Sanctions Boomerang
Europe in Energy Crisis as Russia Sanctions Boomerang
19 August 2022
Iran Captures Hardened Terrorist Accused of Criminal Conduct Abroad
Iran Captures Hardened Terrorist Accused of Criminal Conduct Abroad
18 August 2022