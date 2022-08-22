0
Monday 22 August 2022 - 09:20

Tel Aviv Regime Rejects Appeal to Fully Release Hunger-striking Palestinian Detainee

Story Code : 1010414
Tel Aviv Regime Rejects Appeal to Fully Release Hunger-striking Palestinian Detainee
An ‘Israeli’ military court on Friday temporarily suspended the detention of Khalil Awawdeh under the pretext of allowing him to receive medical care at an ‘Israeli’ hospital with no restrictions, boldly admitting that he would be rearrested once his condition was better and he could return to jail.

In its decision Sunday, the court stated that it had “no justification” to intervene in the matter, after Awawdeh’s detention was frozen as long as he remains at the Shamir Medical Center in the ‘Israeli’-occupied Palestinian territories.

For their part, Awawdeh’s lawyers said earlier that he would keep his 170-day fast going until he is granted a full release.

Awawdeh, a father of four, is one of several Palestinian detainees who have gone on prolonged hunger strikes over the years to protest the ‘administrative detention,’ which allows the apartheid “Israeli” entity to hold prisoners without charge practically indefinitely.
Comment


Featured Stories
US: Russia Trying to Bypass Western Sanctions via Turkey
US: Russia Trying to Bypass Western Sanctions via Turkey
Swiss Police Chief Warns Energy Shortages in Winter Would Cause Riots
Swiss Police Chief Warns Energy Shortages in Winter Would Cause Riots
21 August 2022
Russia Calls on US to Fulfill Legal Obligations Concerning Chemical Weapons
Russia Calls on US to Fulfill Legal Obligations Concerning Chemical Weapons
21 August 2022
Saudi-led Coalition Plundered Billions of Dollars Worth of Yemen Oil Since 2018: Minister
Saudi-led Coalition Plundered Billions of Dollars Worth of Yemen Oil Since 2018: Minister
21 August 2022
EU Plan to Revive Iranian Nuclear Deal Leaked
EU Plan to Revive Iranian Nuclear Deal Leaked
20 August 2022
Terrorist, White Helmets Preparing False-Flag Chemical Attack in Syria’s Idlib: Russia
Terrorist, White Helmets Preparing False-Flag Chemical Attack in Syria’s Idlib: Russia
20 August 2022
Russia to Move Away from ‘Toxic’ Dollar, Euro in Economic Relations with Partners: Deputy FM
Russia to Move Away from ‘Toxic’ Dollar, Euro in Economic Relations with Partners: Deputy FM
20 August 2022
By the numbers: Keeping track of the single largest arms transfer in US history
By the numbers: Keeping track of the single largest arms transfer in US history
By Connor Echols
20 August 2022
Oman Denies Access of ‘Israeli’ Flights to Its Airway: Report
Oman Denies Access of ‘Israeli’ Flights to Its Airway: Report
19 August 2022
Iranian FM: No Talk of Good, Lasting Agreement Unless All Issues Agreed Upon
Iranian FM: No Talk of Good, Lasting Agreement Unless All Issues Agreed Upon
19 August 2022
North Korea Spurns Seoul
North Korea Spurns Seoul's Disarmament-for-Aid Offer, Asks Yoon to 'Shut Up'
19 August 2022
Europe in Energy Crisis as Russia Sanctions Boomerang
Europe in Energy Crisis as Russia Sanctions Boomerang
19 August 2022
Iran Captures Hardened Terrorist Accused of Criminal Conduct Abroad
Iran Captures Hardened Terrorist Accused of Criminal Conduct Abroad
18 August 2022