0
Monday 22 August 2022 - 10:05

Iran-US Prisoner Swap Unrelated to JCPOA Talks: Spokesman

Story Code : 1010423
Iran-US Prisoner Swap Unrelated to JCPOA Talks: Spokesman
Speaking at a weekly press conference on Monday, Nasser Kanaani said Iran has always regraded the issue of prisoner swap with the US on humanitarian grounds and has not tied the case to the outcome of the JCPOA revival talks.

He said while the exchange of inmates was possible from the viewpoint of Iran and Tehran’s stances were crystal clear, what Washington showed was only inaction and media propaganda.

“We believe that the (Iranian) prisoners (in the US) have been arrested on bogus charges and treated inhumanely and unlawfully,” the spokesman added, saying the US disregards human rights.

Iran attaches importance to the fate of its jailed citizens in the US, but reiterates that the issue of prisoner swap is a separate case that is unrelated to the negotiations on saving the 2015 nuclear deal, Kanaani emphasized.

Iran and the US have conducted prisoner exchanges twice in the past, once in January 2016 when the nuclear deal was implemented, and again in December 2019.
Comment


Featured Stories
US: Russia Trying to Bypass Western Sanctions via Turkey
US: Russia Trying to Bypass Western Sanctions via Turkey
Swiss Police Chief Warns Energy Shortages in Winter Would Cause Riots
Swiss Police Chief Warns Energy Shortages in Winter Would Cause Riots
21 August 2022
Russia Calls on US to Fulfill Legal Obligations Concerning Chemical Weapons
Russia Calls on US to Fulfill Legal Obligations Concerning Chemical Weapons
21 August 2022
Saudi-led Coalition Plundered Billions of Dollars Worth of Yemen Oil Since 2018: Minister
Saudi-led Coalition Plundered Billions of Dollars Worth of Yemen Oil Since 2018: Minister
21 August 2022
EU Plan to Revive Iranian Nuclear Deal Leaked
EU Plan to Revive Iranian Nuclear Deal Leaked
20 August 2022
Terrorist, White Helmets Preparing False-Flag Chemical Attack in Syria’s Idlib: Russia
Terrorist, White Helmets Preparing False-Flag Chemical Attack in Syria’s Idlib: Russia
20 August 2022
Russia to Move Away from ‘Toxic’ Dollar, Euro in Economic Relations with Partners: Deputy FM
Russia to Move Away from ‘Toxic’ Dollar, Euro in Economic Relations with Partners: Deputy FM
20 August 2022
By the numbers: Keeping track of the single largest arms transfer in US history
By the numbers: Keeping track of the single largest arms transfer in US history
By Connor Echols
20 August 2022
Oman Denies Access of ‘Israeli’ Flights to Its Airway: Report
Oman Denies Access of ‘Israeli’ Flights to Its Airway: Report
19 August 2022
Iranian FM: No Talk of Good, Lasting Agreement Unless All Issues Agreed Upon
Iranian FM: No Talk of Good, Lasting Agreement Unless All Issues Agreed Upon
19 August 2022
North Korea Spurns Seoul
North Korea Spurns Seoul's Disarmament-for-Aid Offer, Asks Yoon to 'Shut Up'
19 August 2022
Europe in Energy Crisis as Russia Sanctions Boomerang
Europe in Energy Crisis as Russia Sanctions Boomerang
19 August 2022
Iran Captures Hardened Terrorist Accused of Criminal Conduct Abroad
Iran Captures Hardened Terrorist Accused of Criminal Conduct Abroad
18 August 2022