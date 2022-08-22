0
Monday 22 August 2022 - 10:06

Israel Taking No Serious Steps on Prisoner Swap with Gaza: Hamas

Story Code : 1010424
Zaher Jabbarin said on Sunday there was no progress because the Israeli side was not taking any serious steps.

Hamas has provided a general framework for a prisoner swap, but the occupying regime keeps procrastinating, he said.

Israeli authorities are playing internal politics and are after electoral gains at the expense of the Palestinian prisoners, Jabbarin said. Hamas would continue to support the Palestinian prisoners, he added, until they are freed.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Jabbarin said Hamas’s political bureau chief Ismail Haniyeh had already undertaken serious efforts to form a united front comprising all the Palestinian factions to expose violations against inmates in Israeli prisons.

Hamas has time and again reaffirmed that Israeli prisoners in Gaza will not see the light of day until Palestinian inmates are released.

In Gaza, there are four Israeli captives, including two soldiers identified as Hadar Goldin and Oron Shaul who were captured during the Israeli war on Gaza in 2014.

In April 2016, the armed wing of Hamas, the Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades, announced it held four Israeli captives without saying anything about their fate.

The resistance movement managed to free more than a thousand Palestinian detainees from Israeli jails in the Wafaa al-Aharar (‘True Promise of Free Men’) prisoner swap deal with the regime in 2011.

More than 7,000 Palestinians are reportedly held in Israeli jails. Hundreds have been incarcerated under the practice of administrative detention, which allows holding Palestinian inmates without trial or charge. Some Palestinian prisoners have been held in administrative detention for up to eleven years.
