0
Tuesday 23 August 2022 - 08:07

Iran Has Special Plans for Economic Cooperation with Mali: FM

Story Code : 1010586
Iran Has Special Plans for Economic Cooperation with Mali: FM
In a meeting with his Malian counterpart Abdoulaye Diop upon arrival in Bamako on Monday night, Amirabdollahian said the Iranian administration pursues a policy to broaden relations with Mali in all fields.

He said Tehran has devised special plans for the expansion of economic and trade cooperation with Bamako.

For his part, Diop said the trip demonstrates Iran’s determination to enhance relations with Mali. He also thanked the Islamic Republic for its attention to the promotion of ties with his country.

Heading a high-ranking economic delegation comprised of representatives from the private and state-run sectors of Iran, Amirabdollahian has traveled to Mali to hold a meeting of the Joint Economic Commission with the West African nation.
Comment


Featured Stories
Turkish FM: Several NATO States Want Ukrainian Conflict to Continue
Turkish FM: Several NATO States Want Ukrainian Conflict to Continue
US May Ship Certain Weapons to Ukraine Secretly, Politico Speculates
US May Ship Certain Weapons to Ukraine Secretly, Politico Speculates
23 August 2022
Trump Stored over 300 Secret Documents in Mar-a-Lago Estate: Report
Trump Stored over 300 Secret Documents in Mar-a-Lago Estate: Report
23 August 2022
40 Years of Hezbollah: Sayyed Nasrallah Says ’Israeli’ Threats Nonsense; to Build Upon Next Days’ Developments
40 Years of Hezbollah: Sayyed Nasrallah Says ’Israeli’ Threats Nonsense; to Build Upon Next Days’ Developments
23 August 2022
UK Urges Soldiers to Prepare for Fighting Russia
UK Urges Soldiers to Prepare for Fighting Russia
22 August 2022
Tick Tock Goes the Clock: ‘Israel’ Concerned with Hezbollah’s Current Power, i.e. Its “Existential Threat”
Tick Tock Goes the Clock: ‘Israel’ Concerned with Hezbollah’s Current Power, i.e. Its “Existential Threat”
22 August 2022
Egypt Hosts War Games With US, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Greece
Egypt Hosts War Games With US, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Greece
22 August 2022
US Military Tankers Smuggle Crude Oil from Syria’s Hasakah to Bases in Iraq
US Military Tankers Smuggle Crude Oil from Syria’s Hasakah to Bases in Iraq
22 August 2022
US: Russia Trying to Bypass Western Sanctions via Turkey
US: Russia Trying to Bypass Western Sanctions via Turkey
21 August 2022
Swiss Police Chief Warns Energy Shortages in Winter Would Cause Riots
Swiss Police Chief Warns Energy Shortages in Winter Would Cause Riots
21 August 2022
Russia Calls on US to Fulfill Legal Obligations Concerning Chemical Weapons
Russia Calls on US to Fulfill Legal Obligations Concerning Chemical Weapons
21 August 2022
Saudi-led Coalition Plundered Billions of Dollars Worth of Yemen Oil Since 2018: Minister
Saudi-led Coalition Plundered Billions of Dollars Worth of Yemen Oil Since 2018: Minister
21 August 2022
EU Plan to Revive Iranian Nuclear Deal Leaked
EU Plan to Revive Iranian Nuclear Deal Leaked
20 August 2022