Iran Has Special Plans for Economic Cooperation with Mali: FM

Islam Times - Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian unveiled special plans to promote economic cooperation with Mali during a visit to the African country.

In a meeting with his Malian counterpart Abdoulaye Diop upon arrival in Bamako on Monday night, Amirabdollahian said the Iranian administration pursues a policy to broaden relations with Mali in all fields.He said Tehran has devised special plans for the expansion of economic and trade cooperation with Bamako.For his part, Diop said the trip demonstrates Iran’s determination to enhance relations with Mali. He also thanked the Islamic Republic for its attention to the promotion of ties with his country.Heading a high-ranking economic delegation comprised of representatives from the private and state-run sectors of Iran, Amirabdollahian has traveled to Mali to hold a meeting of the Joint Economic Commission with the West African nation.