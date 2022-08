Islam Times - Member of the IRGC's Ground Forces, General Abolfazl Alijani, was martyred in Syria.

General Abolfazl Alijani was martyred on Monday while serving as a military adviser in Syria.His body is to be transferred to Iran in the coming days for the funeral procession.The martyrs of the fight against ISIS and Takfiri terrorists in Syria are honored among Iranians as the "Martyred Defenders of the Holy Shrine."