Tuesday 23 August 2022 - 09:21

Russia Calls for UN Security Council Meeting on Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Plant

Story Code : 1010604
On February 24, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a special military operation in response to a request for help by the heads of the Donbas republics. He stressed that Moscow had no plans of occupying Ukrainian territories but aimed to demilitarize and denazify the country.

The Russia-Ukraine conflict has been met with international outrage, with the European Union, US, and the UK implementing tough financial sanctions on Moscow.

Russia has requested the UN Security Council hold a meeting on August 23 regarding the situation at Ukraine's Zaporizhzhya nuclear power station, Russian state-owned news agency RIA Novosti reported, citing Moscow's deputy ambassador to the UN, Dmitry Polyanskiy.

The power plant, Europe's largest, was captured by Russia in March, shortly after it invaded Ukraine on February 24. It has repeatedly come under fire in recent weeks, sparking fears of a nuclear disaster in a country still haunted by the legacy of the 1986 Chernobyl nuclear disaster.

Meanwhile, Russia's parliament said in an official statement published on Monday that it will hold a special meeting on Thursday to discuss the situation around Zaporizhzhia. 
