Tuesday 23 August 2022 - 10:56

Palestinian Hunger-striking Detainee Might Die At any Time: Dr. Warns

Hassan, who visited him, said the detainee, who is already suffering from malnutrition and neurological damage caused by nearly 170 days of hunger strike, could die at any moment. 

“There is no doubt there is a risk to his life,” the doctor working with Physicians for Human Rights stated. 

He has been held in administrative detention for months without being charged with a crime. 

The detainee’s lawyer Ahlam Haddad said he intended to continue his hunger strike until full release despite the rapidly deteriorating condition.

Earlier on Monday, “Israel's” High Court rejected the defense’s appeal for Awawdeh’s release which means he could return to jail once released from the hospital.
